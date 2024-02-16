Discover the Wonderful World of Tarot Cards and Their Symbolism

For various centuries, if you have been fond of ancient wisdom and spiritual exploration devoted to divine elements, Tarot Cards are going to captivate your hearts and imaginations. It is a gateway to self-discovery.

These Tarot Cards are even more elevated than fortune telling, these are illustrated and steeped in symbolism, and ancient wisdom and propose new realms of life. This guide might feel daunting but fret not.

To learn more, just stick with this guide and look through the secrets to unravel the mystery of your magical journey.

These captivating cards will set you off on an unforgettable spiritual and self-learning journey for your own benefit and good life. We are going to explain all the cards going through every bit of detail involved in them. So whether you are a seasoned master or rookie, gear up for this beautiful journey of exploration of new endeavours.

The Major Arcana Tarot Cards Meanings

Some Tarot Cards represent power and some represent love. The prominent card set consists of 22 cards. Each card is linked with life’s spiritual life-long lessons. We are going to learn more about these cards in the correct order as the cards are decked together

The Fool:

It is 0 out of 22 cards. It is the dawn of new ventures and journeys. It encourages you to step into an unknown venture for significant endeavours. You will be able to embrace your life as an explorer

The Magician:

Here it goes 1 out of 22 cards. After the setting you are reminded to step into the wilderness, now is the time to set up your skills and and resourcefulness. This card is all about manly action and the ability to outsmart the odds with your correct intentions.

The High Priestess:

This is 2 out of 22 cards, If you are seeking to step into the unknown then you should also be brave to showcase that feat. This card represents the inner wisdom and natural intellectual instincts to endure.

The Empress:

The card 3 out of 22 is The Empress. This card is all about maternal care and fertility. It represents the beauty of life as nature’s bounty showcases her love wide open.

The Emperor:

The card 4 out of 22 is all about self-discipline and power. It symbolises power and authority with a sense of discipline. It urges you to take charge and set rules for a strong ground base for growth and success

The Hierophant:

Here comes the card 5 of 22. This card symbolises spiritual wisdom, moral values and beliefs. It encourages you to acquire a higher level of knowledge and expand the wisdom to its new territories and limits.

The Lovers:

The card 6 out of 22 is all self-explanatory. It showcases the deep connection with the individuals. This card encourages you to make the right choices and increase the urges to embrace love, align moral ethics and honour personal and shared ethics

The Chariot:

Card number 7 out of 22. This card represents sheer willpower and strength. It is a set of determination that will help you in your hard times and encourage you to stay vigilant and courageous to achieve your goals and objectives

The strength:

Card 8 out of 22 does not need any introduction. This card is a symbol of your utter power and vigilance. Although it teaches you to keep self-control in effect while balancing with the power and self-drive to achieve goals and fight the odds

The Hermit:

The card is 9 out of 22. This card represents the highs and lows in life. It predicts how life is going to turn upside down sometimes even if it is going against you. But you will have to stay strong in every hard matter

Wheel of Fortune:

Card number 10. It is about changing the cycle of life. It helps you embrace the constant change and adaptability accordingly

Card 11 out of 22 represent the fine elements of life as fairness and justice. It is all about law and order in life. It encourages you to stay all good and fair with life.

The Hanged Man:

Card 12 is about pausing everything in life for a while and allowing things to go as they want to. It encourages you to surrender to nature and let things fit themselves accordingly.

The Death:

Card number 13 is about the tragedy of life. It also positively interprets life as it encourages you to outcast the outdated beliefs and embrace the new ones

This 14th card in a row symbolises moderation. It shows the harmony in finding the centre block of chess which is life. It encourages peace and well-being in life

The Devil:

Card number 15 is no less than an unhealthy link to negative powers. It is part of life and it encourages us to confront fears and limitations.

The Tower:

Card number 16 is about adapting to change after getting rid of devils. It helps you to demolish old pillars and rebuild a stronghold with better wisdom and knowledge.

The Star:

Card 17 is all about hope and optimism. It helps you to get through the darkness and follow the torch towards bright side

The Moon:

Card 18 is your guidance. It helps you navigate through the life and puzzled ways of life. It helps you confront the inner fears of one

The Sun:

Card 19 out of 22. It encourages you to walk through the clarity and celebration of your achievements over time. It is all about radiating positive energy

The Judgement:

Card 20 comes up with the rebirth. It is about forgiveness, repentance and embracing the truth over the lies and fabrications. It is no less than being self-purification

The World:

Last but not least. It symbolises the completion of your endeavour that once was just an imagination. It is a celebrating milestone to cherish every moment where you did not stop and worked hard to be well through the journey