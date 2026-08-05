Air India Phuket Delhi Flight Hits Severe Turbulence: Crew Hospitalized

NEW DELHI – A routine Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi quickly turned into a frightening experience for passengers on Tuesday. Flight AI2379 was cruising smoothly when it suddenly hit severe turbulence high in the sky. The violent bumps caused a rapid drop in altitude, leaving many people on board shocked and shaken.

Despite the mid-air scare, the experienced pilots safely landed the Airbus A320 at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Emergency medical teams were waiting on the tarmac just after 11 a.m. to treat the injured passengers. At least eight to ten people, including cabin crew members, required urgent medical checkups upon arrival.

Key Takeaways

Air India flight AI2379 faced sudden, intense turbulence while flying from Thailand to India on August 4.

The Airbus A320 landed safely in Delhi, but 8 to 10 people needed treatment at the airport clinic.

Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported, though several crew members and passengers suffered minor bumps and bruises.

The aircraft involved in this terrifying event is a seven-year-old Airbus A320 commercial jet. According to official airline reports, 134 passengers were on board for the international journey home. The flight was cruising at a stable altitude when the rough air struck without any prior warning.

This sudden change in air pressure caused the heavy plane to drop quickly in the sky. It is a truly terrifying moment for anyone who has ever flown on a commercial airline. However, modern airplanes are perfectly built to handle these extreme weather events safely and securely.

After the sudden drop, the flight crew worked fast to calm the frightened passengers down. They properly secured the cabin and made sure everyone remained safely fastened in their assigned seats. Then, they quickly contacted the ground control in Delhi to prepare for their emergency arrival.

Quick Medical Response at Delhi Airport

When the passenger plane finally touched down just after 11 a.m., an Air India support team was waiting. They brought trained medical staff to help anyone who felt hurt, dizzy, or physically sick. Fortunately, the vast majority of passengers and crew were able to leave the plane normally.

Between eight and 10 people were taken directly to the Medanta medical centre for immediate care. This specialized medical clinic is conveniently located right inside the busy Delhi international airport terminal. Doctors gave them thorough precautionary exams to make sure everyone was completely healthy and okay.

According to an Airline Ratings report, the injuries sustained during the flight were thankfully very minor. A small group of passengers and flight attendants needed a quick checkup for small cuts and bruises. Luckily, nobody suffered any life-threatening or serious injuries during the unexpected rough patch in the sky.

Why Cabin Crew Face Higher Risks

Aviation experts note that turbulence is actually the leading cause of in-flight injuries across the world. The people who get hurt the most are usually not wearing their seatbelts when the plane drops. This frequently happens when the commercial airplane hits an unexpected and invisible air pocket.

Flight attendants generally face the highest risk of injury during these sudden and violent altitude drops. This is simply because they spend most of the flight walking up and down the narrow aisles. They are constantly busy serving warm food and keeping the paying passengers comfortable and happy.

When severe turbulence hits without warning, the working crew does not always have time to sit down. As a direct result, they can easily lose their balance and get tossed around the tight cabin. This perfectly explains why several crew members on flight AI2379 needed professional medical help upon landing.

Air India Focuses on Passenger Safety

Following the stressful incident, Air India quickly released a formal public statement regarding the scary event. The popular airline clearly stated that the overall safety of its customers is always their highest priority. They also promised to support everyone who was negatively affected by the unexpectedly bumpy ride.

In addition to providing medical care, the airline is now working closely with aviation safety authorities. They will carefully review the recorded flight data to understand exactly what happened in the cloudy sky. This type of thorough investigation is standard practice to help prevent future accidents and injuries.

Right now, Air India holds a very solid four-star safety rating out of a possible seven stars. This impressive score reflects their ongoing daily efforts to maintain highly safe skies for global travelers. You can easily read more about international airline safety rankings directly at AirlineRatings.com.

For frequent travelers, this recent incident serves as a very strong reminder to stay properly buckled up. You should always keep your seatbelt securely fastened while seated quietly on any commercial airplane flight. It is simply the easiest and most effective way to protect yourself when the air gets rough.

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