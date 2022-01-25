Netflix Releases the First Pinocchio Trailer, Starring Guillermo del Toro

While Disney is set to release the live-action Pinocchio movie this fall, directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks, Guillermo del Toro’s version of the classic story of a wooden puppet who longs to be a boy is available this December. Despite arriving on Netflix a few months after Disney’s movie, del Toro’s stop-motion music version of the story has beaten Disney to the punch by releasing its first look at the film ahead of the House of Mouse in the form of a teaser trailer that introduces audiences to Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket.

Being a joint effort between Jim Henson Company, ShadowMachine, and del Toro, it’s expected to be a well-crafted, beautifully animated movie, with an impressive voice cast to boot. The ensemble cast also includes David Bradley as Geppetto, Gregory Mann as Pinocchio, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, and Burn Gorman, as well as Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton.

Del Toro has already worked with Netflix to produce the animated Trollhunters series, and his new horror anthology shows Cabinet of Curiosities is expected to premiere later this year. Pinocchio gives the director a chance to make his mark in the world of stop-motion animation, a form once thought to be on the decline but now on the rise once more with numerous stop-motion projects on the horizon, including a sequel to Chicken Run and a Wallace and Gromit short film.

Pinocchio is a character that feels personal to Guillermo del Toro

As one of the greatest fantasy filmmakers in cinema history, Guillermo del Toro is entitled to decide which movies he makes. However, when it came to creating an animated version of Pinocchio, he said that he felt a connection to both animation and the character of Pinocchio.

“Animation has shaped my life and work more than any other art form, and no character has impacted me as deeply as Pinocchio,” the director said when the project was announced in 2018. Pinocchio in our story is an innocent child whose father is uncaring and who gets lost in a world he cannot understand. Through an extraordinary journey, he gains a deeper understanding of his father and the real world. I’ve always wanted to make this movie. The talented team at Netflix gave me a chance of a lifetime to share my version of this strange puppet-turned-real-boy with audiences everywhere after the incredible experience we had on Trollhunters.

