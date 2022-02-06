Connect with us

Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray Version to Include Deleted Scenes

Jackass Forever Twitter Review: Viewers Say Knoxville's Comedy is 'Hilarious'

Fast & Furious 10 Release date, Trailer, Cast, and More

Avatar 2 Trailer Released Date Teased by Sam Worthington

Red One: Chris Evans Cast In Dwayne Johnson's New Action Movie

Mission Impossible 7 and 8 Release Dates Have Been Announced

Next Two Mission Impossible Delayed Again Due to the Covid Pandemic

The Batman is Set To be The Longest Batman Film Ever Made, Check Its Runtime

'Eternals' Breaks Record for Biggest MCU Film on Disney+ After Its Release

‘Reacher’ Twitter Review’:Tom Cruise Becomes A Talking Point

Reacher’ Twitter review: Netizens discussed the series on Twitter upon release, and Tom Cruise became a talking point.  A Hollywood film based on a novel starred Tom Cruise as Jack Reacher ten years ago. With a new actor and a series instead of a two-hour film, the story will return in a new way.

The series was released on Amazon Prime on Friday, and the initial reactions have been positive. This is what netizens have to say:

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray Version to Include Deleted Scenes

Reacher Twitter Review

It was described as ‘action packed’, ‘Binge worthy’, ‘superb from start to finish, ‘fantastic’, ‘action-thriller bliss’, and ‘highly recommended by many netizens.

There were many who wrote that they had binge-watched all eight episodes together.

Must Read: Jackass Forever Twitter Review: Viewers Say Knoxville’s Comedy is ‘Hilarious’

“8 episodes of action thriller bliss. Great performances, great action set pieces, and some clever twists. Also, Alan Ritchson really nails the role of Reacher. 5/5,” commented one commenter.

Alan Ritchson’s performance earned him praise, and the comments stated that he was a ‘perfect choice’ and a ‘solid choice’ for the role. It was noted that he lived up to expectations as a lead character, particularly for his looks and physique. Another comment read, “star-making performance”.

Tom Cruise becomes a talking point as Reacher releases

Tom Cruise’s casting in the film caused some reactions. The ‘big man had to ‘scrub’ Tom Cruise from the franchise, wrote one. Several others expressed their happiness at casting a ‘large’ actor in place of Tom Cruise.

Tom Cruise was defended by some, stating that it was unnecessary to evoke his name in the discussions surrounding Reacher and that the ‘past is the past.’ One woman recalled her mother being unhappy about Tom Cruise’s casting at the time.

A comment read, “You don’t have to drag Tom Cruise in Jack Reacher to compliment huge guy Jack Reacher. Tom Cruise movies were fun and the first one is a legit blast,”.

Peacemaker’ Watch online Free Movie- HBO Max

Raising Dion Season 2 Is Here! Check Out the New Cast Members and More

