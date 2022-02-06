‘Reacher’ Twitter Review’:Tom Cruise Becomes A Talking Point

‘Reacher’ Twitter review: Netizens discussed the series on Twitter upon release, and Tom Cruise became a talking point. A Hollywood film based on a novel starred Tom Cruise as Jack Reacher ten years ago. With a new actor and a series instead of a two-hour film, the story will return in a new way.

The series was released on Amazon Prime on Friday, and the initial reactions have been positive. This is what netizens have to say:

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray Version to Include Deleted Scenes

Reacher Twitter Review

It was described as ‘action packed’, ‘Binge worthy’, ‘superb from start to finish, ‘fantastic’, ‘action-thriller bliss’, and ‘highly recommended by many netizens.

For those ppl who go like a great action series, check out #Reacher It’s a action packed and pretty true to the series. I enjoyed it. — Jason Nelson (@pastorjnelson) February 5, 2022

Reacher is highly recommended. Just finished the series, excellent. pic.twitter.com/OU2muP3TPb — Alexander_Mahoun 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@GaelAmadan) February 5, 2022

#Reacher is a monster and the show is too. I’m so into it. https://t.co/j8zI5lcMaC — AJ the Lost Ark Raider (@HauntedGels) February 5, 2022

There were many who wrote that they had binge-watched all eight episodes together.

I excitedly binged the entire season of the new series Reacher on prime this afternoon and evening and it was absolutely delightful. Love the character, love the book, love the adaptation. — Cale DAWGS ARE NATIONAL CHAMPS Self (@MickeyMcCale) February 5, 2022

Must Read: Jackass Forever Twitter Review: Viewers Say Knoxville’s Comedy is ‘Hilarious’

“8 episodes of action thriller bliss. Great performances, great action set pieces, and some clever twists. Also, Alan Ritchson really nails the role of Reacher. 5/5,” commented one commenter.

Alan Ritchson’s performance earned him praise, and the comments stated that he was a ‘perfect choice’ and a ‘solid choice’ for the role. It was noted that he lived up to expectations as a lead character, particularly for his looks and physique. Another comment read, “star-making performance”.

@alanritchson you look a like a perfect robot with that height, body and a handsome face in Reacher on @PrimeVideoIN. I’ve not seen you before acting but in this series you have proven urself to be a main character worthy actor. I wish u major roles. Love from India. — Pk (@thealpha1trader) February 5, 2022

Tom Cruise becomes a talking point as Reacher releases

Tom Cruise’s casting in the film caused some reactions. The ‘big man had to ‘scrub’ Tom Cruise from the franchise, wrote one. Several others expressed their happiness at casting a ‘large’ actor in place of Tom Cruise.

I’m excited because they actually casted Reacher more true to the books. Not pint sized movie casting. — Keith Ward (@KWhopper79) February 5, 2022

Can’t wait for this!! Big man has to scrub Tom Cruise from the Reacher universe.

**Please don’t suck. Please don’t suck. Please don’t suck.** (Plus I might steal this for my profile pic.) pic.twitter.com/lUgD3hnIML — Shaye Ganam (@ShayeGanam) February 3, 2022

Tom Cruise was defended by some, stating that it was unnecessary to evoke his name in the discussions surrounding Reacher and that the ‘past is the past.’ One woman recalled her mother being unhappy about Tom Cruise’s casting at the time.

A comment read, “You don’t have to drag Tom Cruise in Jack Reacher to compliment huge guy Jack Reacher. Tom Cruise movies were fun and the first one is a legit blast,”.

Memo for anyone commentating on #Reacher on #PrimeVideo . Please stop talking about the TC movies and start praising @alanritchson for giving us a first class Reacher. The past is the past. Let’s get #AlanRitchson trending at number 1. — Scott nixon (@MrBrokenEyes) February 5, 2022

Also Check:

Peacemaker’ Watch online Free Movie- HBO Max

Raising Dion Season 2 Is Here! Check Out the New Cast Members and More

USNIB