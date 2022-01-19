How I Met Your Father Twitter Review: Ardent Fans Hope for A Promising Start

On Hulu, the reboot version of How I Met Your Mother titled How I Met Your Father premiered, introducing the new faces of the show. Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma are among the stellar cast members. The trailer, released about a month ago, garnered mixed reviews from fans who felt that the series was forcing humor upon them.

The two episodes of the series, including the pilot, introduced the cast and their characters, prompting fans to share their thoughts. Despite these characters not being related to the characters of How I Met Your Mother, many HIMYM fans thought the show was “off to a promising start.” Here are all the Twitter reviews.

‘How I Met Your Father’ Twitter review

In response to the newly released episodes, some ardent fans of the original sitcom posted reviews on Twitter. As one netizen, who claimed to be a fan of How I Met Your Father, stated, they were initially skeptical. ”I watched the first episode of How I Met Your Father,” wrote the user. I was skeptical because I loved How I Met Your Mother. My initial reaction is that it feels like classic HIMYM with its pacing, cuts, and writing, but I’m not sure I love the characters yet. Overall, it looks promising. #HIMYF”

Not me crying because of the apartment in How I met your father. — Girl Almighty (@lareinalarae) January 18, 2022

I just watched the first 2 episodes of How I Met Your Father and I already love the cast @HIMYFonHulu — Felix ﾒ (@StarboyFiFi) January 18, 2022

Another fan tweeted, “I enjoyed How I Met Your Father more than I expected.” I thought it would be trash. Currently, the writing is weak, but sitcoms usually don’t start off well, so hopefully, it will improve as the show continues. Another wrote, ”And the Indian guy isn’t stereotyped, so that’s pleasing,” while another wrote, ”Am fascinated by Hilary Duff’s How I Met Your Father, which seems to take place simultaneously in 2022 (according to dialogue) and 2012 (according to tone).

Fascinated by the Hilary Duff How ”I Met Your Father” which seems to take place simultaneously in 2022 (according to dialogue) and 2012 (according to tone) — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) January 18, 2022

SPOILER FOR HOW I MET YOUR FATHER FIRST EPISODE Okay I like How I Met Your Father so far! I like the twist in the first episode where they basically tell you one of the 4 guys she meets that night is the father, but you don’t know which one. #HIMYF #HowIMetYourFather — R (@itspaigestitle) January 18, 2022

just watched the how i met your father pilot and it’s surprisingly not that bad imo — soup (@discommie) January 18, 2022

