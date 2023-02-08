Connect with us

Guide To Hogwarts Legacy Appearance Changes
(CTN News) – There is no doubt in my mind that Hogwarts Legacy is finally here. All players around the globe have received their acceptance letters from Hogwarts and have begun their journey into the Wizarding World.

It has been said that Hogwarts Legacy allows you to fully customize your character. However, once you have started the game, do you have the option to change your character?

What is the possibility of changing the appearance of your character in Hogwarts Legacy? Thank goodness the answer to that question is yes, despite the fact that it is not completely true.

Do you have any tips on how to do that? In order to find out more, we suggest you read our guide.

HOW TO CHANGE THE HAIRSTYLE IN THE HOGWARTS LEGACY WORLD

If you want to change your haircut in Hogwarts Legacy, you have to first go to Hogsmeade in order to do so. Once you have access to Hogsmeade, which usually happens within an hour or so of the game beginning, you will be able to change your hair.

This will be done as soon as you have access to it.

In addition to the brief quest that requires you to engage in battle against a troll in Hogsmeade, once you have reached Hogsmeade, you should head to the north of the town.

On the north side of the building, there is a white building with a red and white barber pole outside of it. There is a tress emporium called Madam Snelling’s Tress Emporium on this street.

Here you will have the option to change the haircut, colour, eyebrows, and scar of the Hogwarts Legacy character that you have created.

You have the option to change your hairstyle at any time for a price of only 20 gold, so you don’t have to worry about going broke doing it.

If you want to play a witch or wizard, you can have any hairstyle you want, so you are not restricted to specific witch or wizard styles.

ARE THERE ANY OTHER FEATURES IN HOGWARTS LEGACY THAT CAN BE CHANGED?

As a matter of fact, there is currently no way to convert.

