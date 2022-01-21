Redeeming Love Premiere – Where To Watch?

Redeeming Love Premiere – Even though Valentine’s Day is still a month away, we know you could use a little romance film to spice up your long weekend. An adaptation of Francine Rivers’ 1997 best-selling novel of the same name, Redeeming Love, is almost here. It’s the perfect film to fall in love with this month if you’re looking for a sweeping historical drama. Is it available for streaming, online purchase, or just in theaters? Let’s check.

The film stars Abigail Cowen and Tom Lewis as a young couple trying to hold on to their love during the 1850s California Gold Rush. Cowen and Lewis are joined by Logan Marshall-Green, Nina Dobrev, Eric Dane, and a few other stars in D.J. Caruso’s film.

When is the Redeeming Love release date?

”Redeeming Love” will be released on Friday, Jan. 21. You can find showtimes and buy tickets online at Fandango – but will the movie stream anywhere? Here’s what we know.

Is Redeeming Love Premiere on Netflix or HBO Max? Where is Redeeming Love streaming?

We’re sorry, but HBO Max and Netflix won’t be offering ”Redeeming Love” on 21st January. It will not be available on streaming anytime soon, as the movie is only being released in theaters. On VOD, you’ll have to wait a bit.

When will Redeeming Love be on streaming? Redeeming Love streaming release date:

Universal released the movie, so you will probably see it very soon on Peacock. The streamer announced that some Universal films will be available on the platform within 45 days, so stay tuned for more information.

Watch ”Redeeming Love” Trailer

