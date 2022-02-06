Connect with us

Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray Version to Include Deleted Scenes
Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray Version to Include Deleted Scenes

Published

2 hours ago

on

Spider-Man

Spider-Man: No Way Home will soon be available on Blu-ray for viewing after a chart-shattering theatrical run of almost two months. No Way Home will reportedly include 100 minutes of more Spidey content that includes featurettes and deleted scenes from the film, as with all the previous MCU films. The Blu-ray version of the latest Spidey movie will include deleted scenes featuring Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.

Spider-Man: No Way Home deleted scenes coming to Blu-ray, starring Tom, Tobey & Andrew

On Twitter, Amit Chaudhari shared a list of four deleted scenes from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Chaudhari reported that the movie will have almost 100 minutes of extra material. A deleted scene was titled ‘Happy’s Very Good Lawyer,’ indicating that fans will also see more of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil. Charlie’s Daredevil had previously been the subject of more planned scenes by  Spider-Man: No Way Home’s writers.

The scene is titled ‘The Spideys Hangout’, implying that the Blu-ray will also contain deleted scenes of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield’s web-slingers together. Here is a complete list of deleted scenes from Spider-Man: No Way Home –

In related news, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland reunited with Deadline for their first-ever interview after the release of No Way Home. During the interview, they talked about their experiences working together. During the interview, Tobey explained why he returned to the franchise and said, “I gotta say, I was intrigued. I could sense the love and celebration of these movies and what they meant to Amy and Kevin. I’m a great fan of Tom and those movies and Andrew. I was interested.”

In the pandemic era, Spider-Man: No Way Home broke the $1 billion barriers with over $1.6 billion in worldwide box office sales and has become the sixth-highest grossing movie of all time. As it climbed up to the sixth spot,  Spider-Man: No Way Home left behind Jurrasic World, The Lion King, and Avengers: Infinity War.

