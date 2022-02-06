Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray Version to Include Deleted Scenes

Spider-Man: No Way Home will soon be available on Blu-ray for viewing after a chart-shattering theatrical run of almost two months. No Way Home will reportedly include 100 minutes of more Spidey content that includes featurettes and deleted scenes from the film, as with all the previous MCU films. The Blu-ray version of the latest Spidey movie will include deleted scenes featuring Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.

Spider-Man: No Way Home deleted scenes coming to Blu-ray, starring Tom, Tobey & Andrew

On Twitter, Amit Chaudhari shared a list of four deleted scenes from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Chaudhari reported that the movie will have almost 100 minutes of extra material. A deleted scene was titled ‘Happy’s Very Good Lawyer,’ indicating that fans will also see more of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil. Charlie’s Daredevil had previously been the subject of more planned scenes by Spider-Man: No Way Home’s writers.

The scene is titled ‘The Spideys Hangout’, implying that the Blu-ray will also contain deleted scenes of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield’s web-slingers together. Here is a complete list of deleted scenes from Spider-Man: No Way Home –

It seems that #SpiderManNoWayHome‘s #BluRay will include around 100 Mins. of bonus content. pic.twitter.com/pk7cAHasXf — Amit Chaudhari (@5150Aamrit) January 29, 2022

In related news, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland reunited with Deadline for their first-ever interview after the release of No Way Home. During the interview, they talked about their experiences working together. During the interview, Tobey explained why he returned to the franchise and said, “I gotta say, I was intrigued. I could sense the love and celebration of these movies and what they meant to Amy and Kevin. I’m a great fan of Tom and those movies and Andrew. I was interested.”