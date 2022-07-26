Keke Palmer Responds To Zendaya Comparisons

(CTN News) – There has been some talk that Keke Palmer might be compared to fellow actress Zendaya, but the actress has put an end to that.

Over the weekend, a tweet went viral in which a Twitter user wrote, “I’d like someone to take a deep-dive into the similarities and differences between the careers of Keke Palmer and Zendaya.”

There is not a doubt that this could be one of the most obvious examples of the way colorism is manifested in Hollywood,” the tweet continued.

“Both of them were child stars at one point in their lives, but their mainstream popularity is very different from one another.”

She also weighed in on Sunday with her own tweet that was meant to comment on Peele’s latest film “Nope,” in which she is one of the leads.

The assumption that I can be compared to anyone will be seen as a form of colorism. As the youngest talk show host ever, it will be seen as a form of racism.

In her own words, Keke Palmer said, “I am an incomparable talent, a Black woman who starred in her own show on Nickelodeon, a Black Cinderella who made her Broadway debut. I am an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS is Keke Palmer.”

As she tweeted, “I realized when I was 11 that I had a dream to be a leading lady.”.

She went on to write, “I’ve had a blessed career thus far.

I could not have asked for more, but God continues to surprise me in the most unexpected ways: I have over 100+ credits, and I am currently starring in an original screenplay that is the number one film at the box office,” she wrote.

A young actress named Zendaya who starred in the last year’s movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has won an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role in the TV series “Euphoria” in 2020, which is the first time she has received such an award.

