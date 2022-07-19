Emilia Clarke Says It’s “Remarkable” She’s Still Able To Speak After Brain Aneurysm

(CTN News) – The director of “Last Christmas,” Paul Feig, speaks about Emilia Clarke, who revealed earlier this year that she suffered two brain aneurysms while filming “Game of Thrones.”

Feig on Emilia Clarke: ‘She is One The Strongest People I Know’

The “Game of Thrones” actress Emilia Clarke is amazed by the remarkable recovery she has made after suffering two life-threatening brain aneurysms on the HBO series.

In an interview with BBC’s “Sunday Morning” on July 17, Clarke talked more about the health ordeal. “It’s remarkable that I am still able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life with no repercussions despite the enormous amount of my brain that is no longer usable,” she said.

As she explained, “I’m one of the very, very, very, very few people who can survive that.”

The two brain hemorrhages Emilia Clarke suffered were a good thing because she is a resilient human being.

She also shared that she has undergone a brain scan after suffering aneurysms. It always makes me laugh that quite a bit is missing. When any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a moment, it’s gone. And so the blood finds another route to get around, but whatever bit it’s missing is somehow eliminated.

A New Yorker op-ed published in March 2019 first revealed Clarke’s health struggle.

During her 24th year, the “Game of Thrones” star suffered her first aneurysm. While at the gym, she had to pause her workout due to unbearable pain and made her way to the bathroom where she became sick.

At some level, I knew what was happening: the damage to my brain. At some level, I knew what was happening: my brain was damaged,” she wrote in a blog post in which she recounted recalling lines from “Game of Thrones” to keep her brain sharp.

When a fellow gymgoer saw Clarke in the bathroom, he immediately called an ambulance to take her to the hospital.

According to her medical history, she was diagnosed with a “subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), a type of stroke which can be life-threatening, which is caused by bleeding inside the space around the brain, resulting from an aneurysm, a rupture of the arterial wall.”

It is estimated that about a third of people suffering from SAH die within the first several days of the procedure or soon thereafter. For the patient who survives, it is essential to get immediate treatment in order to seal the aneurysm off,” Clarke explained.

The surgery she underwent at the hospital was called “minimally invasive” neurosurgery. I do not think this would be my last surgery, and I do not think it would be my worst surgery as well,” said the actress at the time.

A second surgery was performed by Clarke in 2013 after “growth on the other side of my brain had doubled in size in the past three years.”.

