10 Celebrity Annulments That Shocked Hollywood

Celebrity Annulments: When a celebrity couple gets married, the whole world takes notice. And when they get divorced, the same thing happens. Here are 10 of the most shocking and unexpected celebrity Annulments breakups in Hollywood history. From Tiger Woods to Kim Kardashian, these are the couples who called it quits in a very big way.

1. Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren

After years of rumors and speculation, Tiger Woods finally admitted to cheating on his wife, Elin Nordegren, in 2010. The couple divorced soon after, with Nordegren reportedly receiving a $100 million settlement.

2. Britney Spears and Kevin Federline

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s marriage was always a bit of a whirlwind, but it came to an end after just two years in 2006. The couple have since had a very public custody battle over their two sons.

3. Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries’ marriage was one of the most highly-publicized in recent memory. But after just 72 days, the couple decided to call it quits. Their divorce was finalized in 2013.

4. Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

After seven years of marriage, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony announced their split in 2011. The couple have twin children together and have remained on good terms since their breakup.

5. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

After 10 years together, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced their split in 2015. The couple have three children together and have remained close friends since their breakup.

6. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

One of the most iconic Hollywood couples of all time, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage. The couple have remained on good terms since their split.

7. Christina Aguilera and Jordan Bratman

Christina Aguilera and Jordan Bratman were married for five years before splitting up in 2011. The couple have one child together and have remained on good terms since their divorce.

8. Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe

After seven years of marriage, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe announced their split in 2006. The couple have two children together and have remained on good terms since their breakup.

9. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

After 10 years of marriage, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin announced their “conscious uncoupling” in 2014. The couple have two children together and have remained close friends since their split.

10. Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher were one of Hollywood’s most famous couples when they announced their split in 2011 after six years of marriage. The couple have remained on good terms since their breakup.

It’s always shocking when a celebrity Annulments couple splits up, and the 10 couples mentioned here are some of the most unexpected in Hollywood history. Whether they filed for an annulment after just a few months or years of marriage, or whether they have remained on good terms since their breakup, these celebrities all had very public divorces. What do you think is the reason for the high rate of divorce among celebrities? Share your thoughts with us!

