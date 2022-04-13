Gilbert Gottfried, Actor And Comedian, Dies At 67

(CTN News) – The entertainment industry has lost yet another gem after Full House star Bob Saget and Baskets comedian Louie Anderson’s passing. The comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried, best known for his shrill voice and for his roles in Aladdin, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and as the voice of the Aflac duck in commercials, has passed away at the age of 67 after a long illness.

He is survived by his wife and two children. Gottfried’s family took to Twitter to inform his fans of his death.

Gilbert Gottfried No More

According to reports, the actor suffered from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type 2, which is caused by irregular electrical signals in the lower chambers of the heart. Through his Twitter account, Gilbert Gottfried’s family confirmed the news of his death on Tuesday.

His family stated in the statement, “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness”. Aside from being one of the most iconic voices in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, a brother, a friend, and a father to his two young children. Please keep laughing loudly as you can in Gilbert’s honor.”, the statement concluded. “Woof woof Rest In Peace (heart emoticon) love you” they captioned the post on their Instagram handle.

More about Gilbert Gottfried

Gilbert Gottfried began performing amateur stand-up at the age of 15. He was born in Brooklyn as the son of a hardware store owner. In the 1980s, he also appeared on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. As a voiceover artist, he has also appeared in several children’s television shows and movies. After voicing parrot Iago in Disney’s 1992 animated film Aladdin, he became a household name.

