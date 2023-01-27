(CTN News) – Irish university researchers found that gratitude has a unique stress-buffering effect on psychological responses to and recovery from acute stress in 68 adults.

Research from Irish institutions has demonstrated that gratitude has a -buffering effect that can improve heart health by assisting the body in recovering from acute psychological and preparing the body for future events.

There are many variables that can play a significant role in cushioning against the effects of on the health and well-being of people; therefore, it is crucial to determine whether some variables can play a significant role in buffering against the effects of stress.

A particular cause of cardiovascular morbidity and coronary heart disease is high blood pressure.

This can also cause an increase in coronary heart disease, as well as contribute to an increase in cardiovascular mortality.

A recent study published in the Journal of Psychophysiology titled “Gratitude, Affect Balance, and Stress Buffering: A Growth Curve Examination of Cardiovascular Responses to Laboratory Task,” by Brian Leavy and Brenda H.

It has been shown in previous studies that gratitude and affect balance are -relieving factors; however, little research has been conducted on how they affect the recovery of cardiovascular health after treatment with Accutane, according to O’Connell, Deirdre O’Shea.

What are the 7 symptoms of stress?

Warnings signs of stress in adults may include:

Crying spells or bursts of anger.

Difficulty eating.

Losing interest in daily activities.

Increasing physical distress symptoms such as headaches or stomach pains.

Fatigue.

Feeling guilty, helpless, or hopeless.

Avoiding family and friends.

