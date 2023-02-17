Thailand’s Bt300 Entrance Fee to Include Free Health Insurance

When Thailand’s tourist entrance fee taxes for foreign arrivals is implemented in June, it will also provide free health insurance for foreign visitors, according to yesterday’s statement from deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul.

Tuesday, the cabinet approved the collecting of an entrance fee from each foreign visitor to Thailand. International travellers entering by land or sea must pay 150 baht, while those arriving by air must pay 300 baht.

Passport holders with diplomatic or official status, foreigners with work permits, children under two, day travellers, transit travellers, and other individuals classified by the national tourist committee will not be required to pay the taxes.

According to Ms. Traisuree, Thailand will be the first nation in the world to sell health insurance that covers accidents, death, and the repatriation of bodies once the costs begin. According to her, the insurance is a government initiative to increase tourist confidence.

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, minister of tourism and sports, stated that the levies will be known as traveller fees for Thailand (TTF). The start date is anticipated to be June 1, and they will go into force 90 days after the government publishes the notice in the Royal Gazette.

Tourism Proposals

In 2023, the government anticipates receiving 3.9 billion baht in fees. According to him, a portion of the proceeds would be used to pay for accident and health insurance for visitors while they are in the country.

According to him, the government would need to pay around 400 million baht in subsidies between 2017 and 2019 to cover the cost of foreign tourists’ medical care in public hospitals.

Dr. Natthawut Prasertsiripong, the director of the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS), claimed that some international tourists were unable to pay their hospital bills in full or in part after receiving treatment in public hospitals without health insurance.

Although the DHSS maintained a claims centre to assist with pursuing payments from clients or their families, its efforts have been largely ineffective.

Political parties are simultaneously working to create long-term financial and job support for tourism operators in an effort to prevent a recurrence of the collapse experienced during the pandemic.

Representatives from seven political parties were invited to present their tourism strategies to hotels and tour operators at a combined conference of the Thai Hotels Association and the Association of Thai Travel Agents on Tuesday, with a general election scheduled for the second quarter.

Jakkaphon Tangsutthitham, a Pheu Thai Party representative and member of parliament, said the party will suggest establishing a tourism bank to offer more accommodating lending terms and an interest waiver program for those working in the industry.

Tourism Fund

A crisis-specific fund should be established, according to Chartthaipattana Party deputy leader Sampan Panpat, to provide financial assistance to tourism businesses faced with unforeseen circumstances like the epidemic.

According to him, tax money might be one source of finance because the tourism industry generated a staggering 3 trillion baht in revenue before the outbreak. According to Mr. Sampan, if the government can set aside a portion of those revenues to form a tourism fund, it may construct a sustainable strategy to support this important sector under any conditions.

The government could also provide subsidies for operating costs and a grace period for debt repayment, he said, in order to lessen the strain on tourism-related firms.

In order to aid people affected by the pandemic in starting over, Sorathep Rojpotjanaruch, vice-spokesman of the Thai Sang Thai Party, suggested removing the National Credit Bureau’s blacklist of travel providers.

In order to raise safety and security standards, he added, unauthorized small hotels should be helped to register under the Hotel Act.

Labour Shortages

Regulations, according to Mr. Sampan, should allow foreigners to fill positions in which Thais cannot be hired, particularly for minimum wage employment, with the wage being reduced to hire more foreign workers, as the industry is experiencing a labour shortage.

Since there are now severe shortages in the industries of hospitality, tour guiding, and foreign languages, Mr. Sorathep suggested that the government establish vocational schools to train individuals with these talents.

Education curricula should be modified to meet the needs of private operators, according to Woraphop Viriyaroj, assistant deputy leader of the Move Forward Party.

He added that the incoming administration should support initiatives to make vocational schools tuition-free and encourage efforts to find jobs for graduates. According to Mr. Woraphop, the party wants to give local communities funding so they can create their own tourism resources.