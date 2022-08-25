Tomato flu vs Monkeypox: Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, and Prevention

(CTN News) – In addition to Coronavirus, Monkeypox and Tomato Flu are new communicable diseases. Kollam district, Kerala and some parts of Odisha are reporting 82 cases of tomato fever.

Monkeypox active cases are blocked at 10, one of which is dead. Monkeypox shares symptoms with Hand Foot & Mouth Disease. Tomato flu also causes skin rashes, fever, blisters, and influenza symptoms.

Monkeypox vs Tomato Flu:

People around the world have had tough months. Medical emergencies kept coming in one after another. As Indians coped with Coronavirus, Monkeypox, Tomato Flu emerged.

Viruses cause monkeypox, a zoonotic infection. In addition to humans, animals also contract the rare disease. The rash develops on the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, groin, genital and/or anal regions.