Health
Tomato flu vs Monkeypox: Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, and Prevention
(CTN News) – In addition to Coronavirus, Monkeypox and Tomato Flu are new communicable diseases. Kollam district, Kerala and some parts of Odisha are reporting 82 cases of tomato fever.
Monkeypox active cases are blocked at 10, one of which is dead. Monkeypox shares symptoms with Hand Foot & Mouth Disease. Tomato flu also causes skin rashes, fever, blisters, and influenza symptoms.
Monkeypox vs Tomato Flu:
People around the world have had tough months. Medical emergencies kept coming in one after another. As Indians coped with Coronavirus, Monkeypox, Tomato Flu emerged.
Viruses cause monkeypox, a zoonotic infection. In addition to humans, animals also contract the rare disease. The rash develops on the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, groin, genital and/or anal regions.
Monkeypox vs Tomato Fever: Symptoms:
Both monkeypox and tomato fever have similar early symptoms. Even worse, these diseases are highly contagious and self-limiting. In other words, there are no drugs or set treatments, they just get better on their own.
Major symptoms of Monkeypox:
- Increase in body temperature without any signs of cough and cold.
- Patients start developing rashes after 2-3 days of fever and these last usually from 2-4 weeks.
- Painful red, flat bumps are visible on all over the body and inside the mouth.
- The size of the rashes on a monkeypox patient keeps on increasing.
In some cases, patients suffering from monkeypox also witness signs like headache, muscle pains, shivering, blistering rash, swollen lymph nodes & more.
Early signs of Tomato Flu:
It may be an outbreak of chikungunya or dengue fever in children. Early symptoms of Tomato flu are similar to those of other viral infections.
-
- Rapid rise in body temperature
- Severe body aches
- Redness or rash with persistent itching.
- Painful blisters
- Fatigue and dizziness.
-
Monkeypox Vs Tomato Fever: Treatment:
- Medical experts believe that both viruses are self-limiting, which means they are cured without medication. Tomato Flu and Monkeypox are treated similarly to Chikungunya and Dengue. A nutritious diet and plenty of fluids keep patients hydrated. Paracetamol and aspirin are prescribed to lower body temperature and body ache.
- The environment should be hygienic and clean.
- Keep your health in check.
- In case of infection, patients should isolate themselves.
- Children who are infected shouldn’t touch anyone or anything.
- Warm showers or baths are good for kids with infections.
- Don’t share food, clothes, and other stuff.
- Make sure you get enough rest and a balanced diet.
- What is tomato flu symptoms?
- What triggers flu?
- SEE Also:
- Monkeypox Vaccine: Can It Stop The Current Outbreak?
US to Provide Extra 50,000 Monkeypox Vaccines For Pride by Gay Men