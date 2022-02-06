HIV/AIDS Variant Discovered: Could be More Infectious and Deadly

Mutations in viruses can significantly change the infectiousness and the severity of a disease, as the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated.

Research from the University of Oxford has found a novel variant of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, which could be more infectious and more damaging to the immune system.

There are currently 109 people with the variant, most of whom live in the Netherlands.

HIV has been discovered in a new strain in the Netherlands.

It appears that the strain known as the VB variant causes more severe disease more quickly.

A higher viral load is also seen in people with this strain.

New HIV variant causes illness twice as fast Scientists say the new strain of HIV, called the VB variant, damages the immune system, weakening people’s ability to fight daily infections and diseases much faster than previous strains of HIV. In addition, people who contract the new variant may develop AIDS more quickly. VB also has a viral load (the amount of virus detected in blood) 3.5 to 5.5 times higher than the current strain, indicating that it is also more infectious.

Damage to the immune system occurred twice as fast Researchers say people with the variant showed double the decline in CD4+T cells (a sign of HIV-induced immune damage). According to the study authors, when these individuals were diagnosed, they were vulnerable to developing AIDS within two to three years. In people in their 30s with VB variant, critically low CD4 cell counts are expected to occur 9 months after diagnosis without treatment. “The VB variant’s ability to facilitate transmission, damage the immune system, and interrupt treatment is a reminder of how clever the virus has become over time,” commented Anthony J. Santella, PhD, MCHES, professor of Health Administration and Policy at the University of New Haven.