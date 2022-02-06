1 killed, 4 Injured in Shooting at a Hookah Lounge Near Virginia Tech

shooting at a hookah lounge near Virginia Tech – In a shooting near Virginia Tech’s campus in downtown Blacksburg, a person was killed and four others were injured late Friday, police said. Melody Hookah Lounge’s shooting has not yet been explained, and no arrests have been announced.

1 killed, 4 others injured in shooting at a hookah lounge near Virginia Tech’s main campus, police say

Police in Blacksburg responded to a report of shots fired at the lounge at 11:53 p.m. ET, they reported.

According to police, one person died, and the others were taken to hospitals. Police did not know the extent of the patients’ injuries. According to Virginia Tech President Tim Sands, one of the injured is a student.

University Vice President Frank Shushok Jr. wrote online Saturday afternoon that the injured student was “out of surgery, recovering well, and appears to be doing well” based on what the student’s family told university officials. The university offers its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and extends its support to those injured, according to Sands.

The university deemed the campus secure at 3:18 a.m. on Saturday, following a lockdown for several hours following the shooting.

The lounge is located less than a mile from a memorial to 32 people killed in an April 2007 shooting massacre at Virginia Tech. A half-mile walk from the business is Norris Hall, where most of the 2007 shooting victims were shot.

Several law enforcement agencies are investigating Friday night’s shooting and following up on leads, Blacksburg police said.

Emma Lopus, a Virginia Tech senior, was at home when a friend texted her to lock the door, according to CNN affiliate WSLS.

At least seven police officers with flashlights were then seen in her backyard, she said.

I can’t believe it’s happening so close to my house. I work down the street, and I live here, so it’s hard,” Lopus told WSLS.

If you have any information about Friday night’s shooting, you should contact Blacksburg police, they said.

