NeoCov, a new coronavirus related to Middle East respiratory syndrome MERS, has been identified by Chinese scientists. Researchers have said that the potential high mortality rate associated with NeoCoV (where one in three people infected die on average) is potentially combined with the high transmission rate associated with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, they noted.

“Our studies have also demonstrated that current COVID-19 vaccinations are insufficient to protect humans from any and all infections that could be caused by these viruses,” explains the research paper published on the BioRxiv website. Despite the fact that this study has not been peer-reviewed, it was released as a preprint.

The paper states that the extensive mutations found in the RBD regions of the SARS-CoV-2 variants, especially the heavily mutated omicron, may indicate that these viruses may carry a latent potential to infect humans through further adaptation through antigenic drift.

A recent outbreak of the NeoCoV virus in the Middle East in 2012 and 2015 have been linked with outbreaks caused by the virus. In many ways, this is very similar to the Coronavirus that COVID-19 causes. The NeoCoV was isolated from a population of bats in South Africa and has been found to be exclusively present in these animals.

The agency reported on Thursday that experts from Vector Russian State Research Centre of Virology and Biotechnology issued a statement on Thursday in response to the publication. According to the researchers, NeoCov is a strain of anarchic virus that affects the human nervous system and brain. Our experts at vector research are aware of this information that has been gathered regarding the NeoCov Coronavirus that has been obtained by Chinese researchers. At this time, we’re not concerned about the emergence of a new Coronavirus that can actively spread among humans.” They added that the Chinese team had outlined potential risks that should be examined in more detail.

Currently, Omicron Variant Covid species of Coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the world, causing infections that cause this type of infection. A notable feature of the Delta variant is that it is renowned for its high transmissibility rate but isn’t nearly as serious as the variant it is derived from.