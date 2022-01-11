Scientist: Deltacron, the New Variant of Covid-19, is an error? Read here

It has been found that Deltacron infection is higher in patients hospitalized for Covid-19 than among those not hospitalized, so the contamination hypothesis (HT) cannot be accepted.

Covid-19 is a new strain that combines characteristics of delta and omicron, according to a Cypriot scientist.

Scientists in Cyprus maintain there is a strain of Covid-19 that combines characteristics of the delta and omicron strains.

There has been speculation that Leonidos Kostrikis‘ findings are due to laboratory contamination. However, Bloomberg reports that the mutations he found are the result of a fluid evolutionary process rather than a single recombination event.

Also Read: Deltacron – Cyprus Identifies Combined ‘Deltacron’ COVID Strain

Prof. Kostrikis, who heads the University of Cyprus Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology, says the contamination theory does not apply to the Covid-19 patients at the hospital.

Furthermore, the samples were sequenced in more than one country. In a global database, there is at least one sequence from Israel with characteristics of deltacron, he explained.

Kostrikis said that the discovery refutes the undocumented claim that deltacron is the result of a technical error.

In a news conference scheduled for this week, Health Minister Michael Hadjipantela said the new variant is not a cause for concern.

The text of this story has not been altered from the wire agency feed. There has only been a change to the headline.

Source: USNIB