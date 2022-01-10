Deltacron – Cyprus Identifies Combined ‘Deltacron’ COVID Strain

Cyprus has discovered the new Covid-19 strain dubbed ‘Deltacron’, which is a mixture of both the Delta and Omicron variants.

Deltacron has trended online, and several experts say it is not a real variant of Covid-19. This comes as the world grapples with Omicron, a new strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Deltacron may not be an actual variant, but rather a result of contamination said virologist Tom Peacock on social media.

When new variants arrive at sequencing labs, contamination is not uncommon (a very small volume of liquid can cause it) – just that typically these fairly obviously contaminated sequences are not reported by major media outlets.

‘Not something to worry about at the moment: Cyprus Health Minister

According to Cyprus’ Health Minister, Michalis Hadjipandelas, the new Deltacron variant was nothing to worry about at this time. The scientific name of the variant has not been announced yet, Hadjipandelas told Cyprus Mail, adding that more information on the variant will be announced at a press conference scheduled for next week.

The news comes after France announced last week that a new variant known as IHU had been detected. Despite this, scientists confirm that IHU does not appear to be a cause for concern. In the meantime, compounded infections from Delta and Omicron variants have swept the world again and have overwhelmed health care systems in the US and UK. Following positive tests on 8 January, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported 146,390 new cases and 313 deaths in 28 days. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that rates of COVID19 cases are also high in many parts of the country. CDC reported that the average number of new cases per day was 586,391, an increase of 85.7% from the previous week.

