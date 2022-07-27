32.4 C
Bangkok
type here...
Health

Canadian Doctors Urge Vaccination After First U.S. Polio Case In A Decade

By Arsi Mughal
0
Canadian Doctors Urge Vaccination After First U.S. Polio Case In A Decade
Canadian Doctors Urge Vaccination After First U.S. Polio Case In A Decade

(CTN News) – An unvaccinated American was recently diagnosed with the country’s first case of polio in nearly a decade, according to U.S. officials.

The virus has not been recorded in Health Canada in more than 25 years, but infectious disease experts say they keep their “ears open” for vaccine-preventable illnesses, such as polio, that continue to circulate elsewhere.

“Imported infections are just a flight away,” said Dr. Vinita Dubey, associate medical officer of health for Toronto Public Health.

Dubey said some parents are choosing not to vaccinate their children and the COVID-19 pandemic has caused others to delay vaccination.

People returning to international travel after a two-year break are at risk of vaccine-preventable diseases. As a result, global polio vaccination efforts were put on hold for part of that period.

Under international health regulations, a single case of polio triggers a public health response. When polio paralysis is diagnosed, many more people have likely been infected.

In Rockland County, N.Y., a paralyzed patient was diagnosed with polio. Health-care providers are being asked to watch for more cases and vaccine clinics are being held.

In most cases, poliovirus causes no symptoms or mild ones such as fever, malaise, nausea, diarrhea, sore throat, and low-grade fever. Infants and young children are most likely to contract illnesses, but adults who have not fully immunized are also at risk.

One to five percent of infections cause meningitis, and less than one percent result in paralysis.

With the introduction of immunization programs in the 1950s, polio cases in Canada decreased dramatically.

In Canada, the last wild poliovirus case occurred in 1977, while oral vaccine-associated cases persisted until 1995.

Related CTN News:

Multiple Studies Have Found That Red Meat Poses Serious Health Risks
Thai Medical Sciences Department To Test Efficacy Of Smallpox Vaccine On Monkeypox Virus
Thailand Declares National Monkeypox Alert After An Emergency Meeting
Previous articlePowerball & Powerball Plus Winning Numbers For July 26, 2022
Next articleHow To Turn Off Twitter’s Startling New Refresh Sound
learn spanish online
Buy and Sell FUT Coins

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks