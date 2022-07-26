Thai Medical Sciences Department To Test Efficacy Of Smallpox Vaccine On Monkeypox Virus

(CTN News) – For the purpose of assessing the effectiveness of smallpox inoculation, the Thai Department of Medical Sciences will test the immune response of people immunized against smallpox to the monkeypox virus in specimens taken from the infected Nigerian.

Dr. Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the department, said today (Monday) that the monkeypox virus has been culturing in the lab, but it grows very slowly, so the test may not begin for some time.

However, he promised to inform the public of any updates on the project.

27 people who had been in close contact with the Nigerian man were cleared of monkeypox, but several objects he used, including bedsheets and door knobs, tested positive for the virus. Doctors are unsure whether the virus can be transmitted that way.

In his Facebook post, Dr. Thira Woratanarat, of Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine, said a study of 528 monkeypox cases in 16 countries, between April and June, found that 41% of them were also HIV-positive.

73% of the patients had blisters on their genitals and/or anus, as well as fatigue, headaches, muscle pains, and swollen lymph nodes. Syphilis, herpes, and gonorrhoea were also found in 29 percent of them.

He went to Cambodia via a natural border crossing last week after refusing treatment in Thailand. According to Cambodian police, he will not be sent back to Thailand and may face prosecution there.

