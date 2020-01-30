Move Over Sriracha Old Bay Hot Sauce Sells Out an Hour After Launch

There is no hotter sauce in the world these days than Sriracha the delicious, spicy hot sauce that can be found in kitchens all over the world. Its featured in thousands of recipes and is even available as a key chain.

At a time when the West is going crazy over the hotness of chillies. Sriracha has become the hot sauce of choice for Western foodies who brag about how much chilli they can endure.

However there is a new player in town, Old Bay Hot Sauce seasoning. Its taking on a new form ahead of the Super Bowl, and it sold out the day it launched. Old Bay set off a frenzy Wednesday with the release of a new product infused with its signature flavor.

Old Bay Hot Sauce sold out within an hour after it was launched around 11:15 a.m. on the company’s website. The company promised to restock soon. Customers who were able to secure some of the sauce began reselling it on eBay almost immediately, charging anywhere between $50 to $200.