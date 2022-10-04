Zendaya’s Completely Sheer Catsuit: The Opposite Of NSFW

(CTN News) _ Zendaya and fashion are like peanut butter and jelly. Zendaya knows how to serve a deliciously good look on the red carpet.

On Oct. 2, the Euphoria star made a drool-worthy fashion statement at the Valentino spring/summer 2023 show.

She stunned in a sheer catsuit with the Valentino logo embroidered in black bedazzled rhinestones while attending the luxury brand’s presentation.

A matching oversized blazer and short shorts hid the see-through material in certain NSFW areas of Zendaya’s bodysuit, adding extra pizzazz to her look. She tied it all together with pointed-toe pumps and statement earrings.

It’s not the first time she’s worn a Valentino look in recent months. Zendaya, an ambassador for the brand, wore a strapless ballgown to the 2022 Emmys.

She made history as the first black woman to win the award twice for lead actress in a drama series with the elegant design. She’s also the youngest two-time winner in Emmy history.

My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could heal people, and I just want to thank everyone who has shared their story with me,” she said during her acceptance speech on Sept. 12.

Anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I’m so grateful for your stories and I’ll carry them with me and with her. Thanks a lot.”

She told E! Exclusively about her win! Her boyfriend Tom Holland couldn’t attend the awards show because he was filming The Crowded Room in New York City.

During the Live From E! Interview, she said, “I didn’t have to text my mom because she was already there…which is very special to me.” Afterwards. I also texted my boyfriend.”