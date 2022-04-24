Mango Sticky Rice Sales Explode After Thai Rapper Milli Promotes Dish at Coachella 2022

Mango sticky rice sales exploded in Thailand after Thai rapper “Milli” brought a bowl of the popular dessert on stage and took a few bites as she performed a song called Mango Sticky Rice, in Indio, California.

The 19-year-old Thai rapper ate mouthfuls of mango sticky rice on stage at Coachella Music Festival 2022 this week, giving fans cravings for the popular dessert in Bangkok.

Danupha Khanatheerakul, aka Milli, is the first solo Thai artist to perform at the pop and indie rock music festival. Thousands of fans attend this festival every year. Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and Swedish House Mafia were among this year’s headliners.

Local media Thai PBS reported this week that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said the Culture Ministry is considering adding mango sticky rice to Unesco’s cultural heritage list.

To cool themselves off in the exceptionally humid months of March and April, Thais eat sticky rice soaked in coconut milk and served with ripe mangoes.

Hundreds of delivery riders waited in line to fulfill online orders at a well-known vendor in Bangkok.

Reuters reports Thanyarat Suntiparadorn, 29, owner of Mae Varee said: “We had to shut down the app to catch up with orders before resuming it again.

We’ve been turning it on and off throughout the day.”

Mango sticky rice sales explode

Though mangoes are currently in season, Thanyarat says Milli’s performance drove up sales by more than 100%. As a result, vendors in Bangkok’s Chinatown had to double their mango supplies to meet demand.

“I normally love mango sticky rice, but after I saw Milli perform, I now eat it almost every day,” said a 29-year-old customer, Suphakomkao Klaypongpan.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Prime Minister praised the young artist for helping to promote Thailand at the world-famous Coachella music festival 2022 in California.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he was pleased with Danupha’s performance at the music festival, during which she ate mango sticky rice, which helped promote the Thai dessert abroad.

Despite the fact that Danupha also referred to the Gen. Prayuts’s government as “rotten” during her appearance at the music festival.

In July, Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Thailand’s minister of digital economy and society, issued a warning to artists and celebrities criticizing the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including Danupha, claiming that their claims could be distorted and passed as fake news.

On July 22, the police served Danupha with a summons to acknowledge a defamation charge against her and imposed a fine of 2,000 baht.