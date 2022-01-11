‘Young and Restless’ Broke Fans’ Hearts by Reminding them of What they Want and What they Used to get

In recent years, Young & Restless has used standalone episodes over and over – and underwhelmed them – but the latest one was a gem. Not only was it created to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Christian LeBlanc’s Michael Baldwin, but it was also a chance for veterans we love and miss to be in the spotlight again. However, there were some downsides…

This episode focused on Christian LeBlanc’s witty and clever legal eagle character, Michael, his wife Lauren, and those from his past who figured prominently in his present. It was the joy of having these people back on the front burner, even for a brief period, that made it so worthwhile, even though the subject matter was a bit pedestrian – Michael wrestled with the question of retiring, while friends and family weighed in as one might expect – so it is worth it even though the subject matter was so pedestrian. The flashbacks… oh, the flashbacks.

However, some of us experienced a strange emotion while watching the episode and going back through Michael’s rich history… we became saddened.

The flashbacks in this #YR Michael episode are making me so sad for the soap drama we no longer seem to have on the show. — Candace Young (@CandaceLYoung) January 7, 2022