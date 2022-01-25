Connect with us

1883 Episode 6 Preview: Release Date and Plot Explored
1883 Episode 6 Preview: Release Date and Plot Explored

1883 Episode 6 Preview – Yellowstone spin-off 1883 has captivated audiences since it premiered in late December with its engrossing tale of how the Duttons came to settle in Montana.

In episode 5, viewers got to experience more heartfelt character moments along with some of the show’s trademark nail-biting action culminating in tragedy.

Nevertheless, fans have been asking when episode 6 will be released on Paramount+ since news broke that the show is taking a short break.

1883 EPISODE 6 PREVIEW AND RELEASE DATE

A new episode of 1883 will be released on Paramount+ on January 30th, 2022.

In the US, fans can watch the new episode starting at midnight Pacific Time, which translates to 3 am Eastern.

While the title and plot of episode 6 are yet to be revealed, we can expect Elsa to be devastated following Ennis’ death.

While the caravan travelers have united after the deadly bandit attack, they remain in danger as they approach a bandit-run town.

WHY ISN’T THERE A NEW EPISODE OF 1883 THIS WEEK?

1883 is taking another mini-break. Don’t worry, there will be new episodes soon!

WHEN WILL 1883 EPISODE 6 BE ON PARAMOUNT+?

This Sunday, January 30th, Paramount+ will premiere Episode 6 of 1883.

WHEN DO NEW EPISODES OF 1883 ARRIVE ON PARAMOUNT+?

New episodes of 1883 debut weekly on Paramount+ (Sunday mornings). Films and TV shows are usually added to the streaming service at 3:00 a.m. ET (12:00 a.m. PT).

HOW MANY EPISODES IN TOTAL?

There will be a total of 10 episodes in 1883.

Seasoned fans will notice that this is the same episode count as the main Yellowstone series.

New episodes have been broadcast on Sundays since the show premiered on December 19th.

Decider expects 1883’s final episodes to air without a break when it returns on January 30th, leading to a February 27th finale date.

  1. 1883 | December 19th
  2. Behind Us, a Cliff | December 19th
  3. River | December 26th
  4. The Crossing | January 9th
  5. The Fangs of Freedom | January 16th
  6. TBA | January 30th
  7. TBA | February 6th
  8. TBA | February 13th
  9. TBA | February 20th
  10. TBA | February 27th

