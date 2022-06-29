The second season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ doesn’t fail to deliver

(CTN News) – “Only Murders in The Building” returns with a second season that plays to its strengths while building on the cliffhanger ending of its first season. The podcast is all the more breezy and fun, with lots of winking references to “Season 2” (the podcast, naturally).

They have already solved the murder that occupied their first adventure, so Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) set about solving the murder of the next neighbor. Additionally, they have new cameo characters to spice up the proceedings, like Amy Schumer as Amy Schumer, who pitches Oliver on turning the podcast into a limited series, because, well, showbiz.

Despite its quirky nature, the show nicely acquits itself – employing shifting narrators, finding a new (and humiliating) acting job for Charles, and even giving Jane Lynch a stunt double role, or giving Tina Fey’s ruthless podcaster and her assistant more work.

The mystery itself doesn’t matter all that much, since the episodes progress with various clues and revelations while giving most of their pleasure from odd moments, like when Short pays homage to the movie “Last of the Mohicans” while trapped in a stairwell.

Although it may not feel quite as fresh this second time around, those small touches and the general obsession with true crime give the show plenty of mileage. In practical terms, its return seems timed to maximize its exposure with the Emmy nominations due in just a few weeks, which was a good thing for “Ted Lasso.”

Oliver says in one point, Only Murders in the Building “You can tell this is our second season,” referring to the podcast, but also providing a meta commentary on Hollywood.

In spite of its modest ambitions, “Only-Murders-in-The-Building” thrives and once again knocks ’em dead despite its modest scope.

“Only Murders in the Building” returns to Hulu on June 28.

