How To Watch Nintendo Direct February 2023, What To Expect

(CTN News) – In its February 2023 Nintendo Direct on Wednesday, Nintendo will show off the games coming to Switch. Livestream includes “roughly 40 minutes of info” about upcoming titles, which include The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Is Nintendo Direct starting soon?

Livestream starts at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern), which is 10 p.m. GMT on Thursday night.

Watch Nintendo Direct here

You can watch it on Nintendo’s YouTube channel. Here’s the YouTube link, so you can watch right now.

When does Nintendo Direct start?

Nintendo Direct last September showed a trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to 2017’s Breath of the Wild. You can learn more about the game’s story and gameplay mechanics on May 12. It briefly appeared on Nintendo’s digital eShop for $70 on Tuesday, instead of $60, but it’s now $60.

In 2023, Nintendo will probably show off Pikmin 4, the colorful real-time strategy game.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, a remake collection featuring two Game Boy Advance turn-based strategy games, will probably get a revised release date soon. The war in Ukraine delayed its release until April.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are expected to add compatibility with the Pokemon Home app soon, so it could reveal details about an expansion or update. The company usually announces something big on Pokemon Day, Feb. 27, because it’s the series’ anniversary.

In February, we’ll be getting Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Octopath Traveler 2 and Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon.

Nintendo Switch’s Top Games

Because wave 4 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is coming soon, we’ll probably get hints about the next batch of downloadable tracks.

We’ll also probably get hints about when Mario Party 3, Pokemon Stadium 1 and 2, 1080 Snowboarding, and Excitebike 64 will be added to Switch Online’s N64 library.

The company might also look at non-game projects: its first US Super Nintendo World opens next week, and Super Mario Bros. hits theaters on April 7.

It’s been nearly six years since Metroid Prime 4 was announced, and we have yet to see any gameplay. I’m glad we got Metroid Dread.

Is Nintendo Direct going to reveal a Switch successor?

It’s unlikely Nintendo will take its attention away from Tears of the Kingdom and other upcoming games, but we’ll likely see the next console soon.

Games like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have highlighted the Switch’s advanced age (along with Sony and Microsoft’s technically superior rivals, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X).

SEE ALSO:

Guide To Hogwarts Legacy Appearance Changes