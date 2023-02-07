‘THE LAST OF US’ EPISODE 5 To Premiere On HBO Max On February 10

(CTN NEWS) – Fans of the HBO series ‘The Last of Us’ want to know when they can see Episode 5 because it has won over viewers since its premiere.

The critically acclaimed sitcom based on the computer game of the same name by Naughty Dog has garnered worldwide attention after four episodes.

What is known about The Last of Us is as follows: The date and time of HBO Episode 5, as well as when you can access and watch on HBO Max.

What day and time will The Last of Us: Episode 5 air on HBO Max?

HBO Max will offer The Last of Us Episode 5 for streaming on Friday, February 10, 2023.

On February 12, 2023, at its regular time, the new episode will also be broadcast on the HBO channel in the US. The episode will be broadcast on Sky Atlantic in the UK and streamable on NOW for Entertainment Pass holders.

The Super Bowl LVII, which is on Sunday, February 12, 2023, means that Episode 5 will be available for viewing two days sooner than usual.

Depending entirely on where in the world you are, you will be able to see the new episode at a different local time.

Here is the release time in various time zones with that in mind:

6 p.m. Pacific Time

7 p.m. Mountain Time

8 p.m. Central Time

9 p.m. Eastern Time

2 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (UK time, Saturday, February 11, 2023)

Last of Us The second installment of the series to be directed by Jeremy Webb is HBO Episode 5, “Please Hold My Hand.” The upcoming episode is anticipated to concentrate on presenting the story of survivors Henry and Sam. Craig Mazin wrote the script.

The fraternal pair may be in great danger as they are being pursued by mercenaries with a revolutionary agenda led by the vile Kathleen.

The siblings may have discovered a chance that will let them flee free and safely—or draw our heroes into their mess—now that they have run across Ellie and Joel.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Replays Of Bad Bunny’s Grammys Performance Will Now Be Captioned In Spanish