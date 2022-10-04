Tesla Stock Is Falling Today: Here’s Why

(CTN News) _ TSLA shares slipped Monday after Tesla Inc TSLA reported third-quarter vehicle deliveries that fell short of expectations, according to Wall Street analysts.

It has been reported that Tesla has produced 365,923 vehicles in the first quarter of this year and delivered 343,830 of them as well.

There were a total of 18,672 Model S and Model X vehicles delivered to customers, while 325,158 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles were delivered to customers.

Despite a disappointing performance in the second quarter, deliveries in the third quarter were still up from 254,695 in the second quarter despite a disappointing performance in the second quarter.

In the past, due to the regional batch building of cars, our delivery volumes have historically been skewed toward the end of each quarter as a result of the regional batch building of cars.

The production volume of Tesla vehicles is growing, which means it is becoming increasingly difficult to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable price during these peak logistics weeks,” Tesla said.

As of the end of Q3, we had begun to transition from an uneven regional mix of vehicle builds each week to a more even regional mix of vehicle builds each week,

Which resulted in an increase in the number of cars in transit at the end of the quarter, which will eventually be delivered to customers.

Tesla has also announced that it will release its third-quarter financial results after the end of the market on October 19, after the market closes on that date.

How much do the cars Tesla cost?

How Much Does a Car Cost? The Tesla lineup for 2022 (Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y) ranges in cost from $46,990 – $138,990 before taxes, incentives, and specific options.

The least expensive Tesla is the Model 3 Standard Range Plus which has a base price of $46,990 before options, taxes, incentives

