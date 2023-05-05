Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’s Credit Scenes Aren’t What They Seem

(CTN News) – Even though James Gunn’s trilogy of Guardians of the Galaxy has come to a close, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues.

The Guardians’ story hasn’t come to an end, just as in Marvel Comics. 3’s credits scenes hint at a continuation. Even if it’s not much yet, let’s break down where we’ll see the Guardians next.

Vol. 2: Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has two credits scenes, one in the middle and one at the end. Chris Pratt’s character Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, is the founder of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: THE NEW CREW

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 concludes. Some Guardians go off to find themselves, others return to their non-Guardians lives, while others stay to do all the Guarding.

A new Guardians roster is revealed in this scene, including Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Groot (Vin Diesel), Cosmo (Maria Bakalova), and a High Evolutionary’s “evolved” child, Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn), who leads the group.

A stampede of unknown beasts threatens some unknown settlers on an unknown planet, but just before they leave, Rocket pulls out the Zune Peter gave him, and in a sweet nod to the movie that inspired it all, he plays Redbone’s 1973 album Wovoka, “Come and Get Your Love.”

Were the Guardians of the Galaxy remade in this version? No one knows! Certainly not outside the halls of Marvel Studios. It has an Easter egg for comics nerds, referring to the new team’s kid member as Phyla in the actual credits.

Phyla-Vell appears in Marvel Comics. She is related to the first Captain Marvel, a Kree warrior named Mar-Vell, in a loose family of space adventurers.

Does this mean that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. Marvel just unveiled a whole new superhero in the MCU? In comic books, Phyla-Vell has nothing to do with the High Evolutionary or Guardians of the Galaxy.

Regardless of whether it’s Phyla-Vell’s first steps in the MCU, or just a character named Phyla, geeks will notice.

STARLORD WILL RETURN

You’ll find Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. at the end of the credits. MCU’s future is clearer in 3. Peter Quill has apparently settled in with his granddad sufficiently that they’re eating breakfast cereal and commiserating about their neighbors’ lawnmowing habits.

There is a humorous juxtaposition between a severely mundane moment and a title card claiming “The legendary Star-Lord will return.”

What is the location? Chris Pratt and Star-Lord have not been officially announced as part of Marvel’s plans, and there are no MCU projects slated for him until Avengers: Kang Dynasty arrives in 2025.

Is there a Star-Lord Disney Plus series or solo film in the works for Marvel? Will there be future cameos to promote other movies or series? There is a possibility. However, we won’t know for sure until an official announcement is made.

