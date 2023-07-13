Connect with us

Entertainment

In Succession, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin And Jeremy Strong Make Emmy History
Advertisement

Entertainment

'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One’ Tops $250 Million In Weekend Box Office

Entertainment

'Deadpool 3' First Look: Hugh Jackman Debuts Wolverine's Classic Yellow-Blue Suit

Entertainment Business

USA Today's Bestselling Book List Returns, Reinforcing Its Role As Comprehensive Market Measure

News Entertainment News Asia

Taylor Swift Tickets for Singapore Sell Out in 8 Hours

Entertainment

The Diablo 4 Season 1 Malignancy Has Been Explained

Entertainment

Ricky Martin Announces His Divorce After 6 Years, Is He Going Straight?

Entertainment

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [July 7th-9th]

Entertainment

Disney and Pop Star Coco Lee Dead from Suicide at 48

Entertainment

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Featurette Takes Audiences on a Nostalgic Journey

Entertainment

Vietnam Bans Upcoming 2023 "Barbie" Movie from Theatres

Entertainment

The Era of Streaming Platforms: The Ultimate Solution For Cord-Cutters

News Entertainment

Hollywood Morns Death of Oscar-Winning Actor Alan Arkin Aged 89

Entertainment

'The Witcher' Season 3 Cliffhanger Makes Us Excited For Volume 2

Entertainment

Heartbeat (2023) Review: Cast & Where To Watch Online Free

Entertainment

Rihanna Steps Down As CEO Of Savage X Fenty, Appointed New CEO

Entertainment

Dutch Trans Woman Wins Miss International Queen 2023 in Thailand

Entertainment

Elton John's BBC Glastonbury 2023 Special Breaks Ratings Records [+SETLIST]

Entertainment

Forbidden Door 2023 Results: AEW X NJPW Toronto Winners

Entertainment

Squid Game Season 2: Release Date, New Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Entertainment

In Succession, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin And Jeremy Strong Make Emmy History

Published

25 seconds ago

on

In Succession, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin And Jeremy Strong Make Emmy History

(CTN News) – The show “Succession” made Emmy history with three main actors receiving nominations for lead actor in a drama – the most nods ever given to a single show – with Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong earning nominations for lead actor in a drama.

With 13 Emmys out of 48 nominations in the first three seasons of “Succession” since the show’s premiere in 2018, it has been nominated for 13 Emmys.

A year before, Strong was nominated for the lead actor Emmy, and he also won the award in 2020, which put him ahead of his co-star Cox both years.

It is the first time Culkin has been nominated as a leading actor, he was nominated in 2020 and 2022 for supporting actor.

Earlier this year, “Succession” made Emmy history by receiving the highest number of acting nominations for any show, with 14 acting nominations out of 25 total nods.

 Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen, who won the award for supporting actor in a drama in 2022, were all nominated for supporting actor while J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook, both of whom were nominated for supporting actress, were all nominated for supporting actor.

The “Succession” trio may have made history as being the first to nominate multiple actors from the same show within the same category at the Emmys, but the Emmys have previously nominated multiple actors from the same show within a single category.

Martin Short and Steve Martin both received nominations for best performance by a lead actor in a comedy for their work on the film “Only Murders in the Building” in 2022.

Ann Dowd, Succession Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, and Madeline Brewer were all nominated for supporting actresses in a drama for their work on “The Handmaid’s Tale” in 2021.

Their co-stars, Bradley Whitford, O-T Fagbenle, and Max Minghella were nominated for supporting actor. In the same year, “The Crown” stars Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin both received nominations for their Succession performances as lead actress in a drama.

Gillian Anderson, Helena Bonham Carter, and Emerald Fennell were all considered for their performances as secondary actress in a drama.

SEE ALSO:

‘Deadpool 3’ First Look: Hugh Jackman Debuts Wolverine’s Classic Yellow-Blue Suit

USA Today’s Bestselling Book List Returns, Reinforcing Its Role As Comprehensive Market Measure

‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Tops $250 Million In Weekend Box Office
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs