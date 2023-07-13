In Succession, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin And Jeremy Strong Make Emmy History

(CTN News) – The show “Succession” made Emmy history with three main actors receiving nominations for lead actor in a drama – the most nods ever given to a single show – with Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong earning nominations for lead actor in a drama.

With 13 Emmys out of 48 nominations in the first three seasons of “Succession” since the show’s premiere in 2018, it has been nominated for 13 Emmys.

A year before, Strong was nominated for the lead actor Emmy, and he also won the award in 2020, which put him ahead of his co-star Cox both years.

It is the first time Culkin has been nominated as a leading actor, he was nominated in 2020 and 2022 for supporting actor.

Earlier this year, “Succession” made Emmy history by receiving the highest number of acting nominations for any show, with 14 acting nominations out of 25 total nods.

Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen, who won the award for supporting actor in a drama in 2022, were all nominated for supporting actor while J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook, both of whom were nominated for supporting actress, were all nominated for supporting actor.

The “Succession” trio may have made history as being the first to nominate multiple actors from the same show within the same category at the Emmys, but the Emmys have previously nominated multiple actors from the same show within a single category.

Martin Short and Steve Martin both received nominations for best performance by a lead actor in a comedy for their work on the film “Only Murders in the Building” in 2022.

Ann Dowd, Succession Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, and Madeline Brewer were all nominated for supporting actresses in a drama for their work on “The Handmaid’s Tale” in 2021.

Their co-stars, Bradley Whitford, O-T Fagbenle, and Max Minghella were nominated for supporting actor. In the same year, “The Crown” stars Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin both received nominations for their Succession performances as lead actress in a drama.

Gillian Anderson, Helena Bonham Carter, and Emerald Fennell were all considered for their performances as secondary actress in a drama.

