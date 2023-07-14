Connect with us

Bitcoin To Be Sold By The US Government For $246 Million
XRP Cryptocurrency Sales On The Open Market Aren't Securities, Court Rules

Shopify's New Tool Shows How Much Unnecessary Meetings Cost

As US Inflation Cools, Miners And Banks Lift The FTSE 100

Dollar-Swiss Franc Exchange Rate Rises Eight-Year High

Travel Boom Drives Delta To Record Quarterly Earnings, Raising Full-Year Outlook

Talks About Arm Becoming An Anchor Investor With Nvidia And Intel

Uber Eats And Postmates Will Offer Domino's Food In The US

BBC Star 'Extremely Angry' Over Sex Pictures Scandal Faces New Allegations

Bank Of America Was Fined $150 Million For Consumer Abuse

Amazon Argues It Isn't A Large Online Platform Under EU's New Tech Rules

VMware Warns Of A Critical VRealize RCE Exploit

Five Key Takeaways As UPS Strike Looms With Failed Teamsters Contract Talks

Why Home Insurance is Essential for Property Owners: Here's why

How Do You Create An Employee Communication Strategy?

Shares Of Alibaba nd Tencent Rise As China's Tech Crackdown Ends

A Blow To India As Foxconn Dumps $19.5 Billion Vedanta Chip Plan

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023? Everything to know about the 48-hour sale

Why do So Many People Convert their IRAs into Gold? Popular FAQs

Why Logistic Transport Companies Are Essential for Supply Chains

(CTN News) – In recent days, the US government has shocked the crypto markets as it prepares to sell Bitcoin worth $246 million if it decides to go ahead with the sale.

It is believed that the recent transfer of over 9,825 bitcoins, which were linked to Silk Road addresses, could have been one of the factors that precipitated this seismic event. It is now suspected that the US Department of Justice may have taken control of these addresses.

Can We Expect a Bitcoin Sell-Off in the Near Future?

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) seems to have carried out a meticulous operation in order to move 8,200 Bitcoins from Coinbase to Coinbase in a very meticulous manner.

As a result of a labyrinthine funding process, the federal agency shuffled the assets through a address of 361yogPsasxJz6JAaFskmWZes14Gs38ikj, which was used to send the funds.

A total of 8,200 bitcoins were dispersed among more than 100 different Coinbase addresses, with each address receiving 79.2 bitcoins, according to the DOJ.

It is possible that this complex scheme will culminate in the liquidation of these BTC.

It is worth noting that the amount of accumulated equates to an astronomical amount of $246 millions, a figure which has been calculated based on a current market price of $30,000.

Despite the fact that this news may be sending tremors throughout the crypto market, there are experts, such as those at the on-chain analytics firm Crypto Quant, who point out that these government actions are not necessarily associated with a drop in the price of bitcoin.

There will be a lot of pressure on the US government when it disposes of the in such a high-profile manner. As a result, the stability of the crypto market, which is currently experiencing a liquidity crisis, is of utmost importance.

