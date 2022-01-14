Sundance Film Festival 2022: 7 Must-See Festival Films Stream at Home

This year’s Sundance Film Festival will run from January 20 to 30, and it will be entirely online. We have narrowed down this vast selection of movies to pick out a few must-watches from the 82 feature-length films available. 75 of these are world premieres, so we have selected our favorites.

From thrillers to sci-fi to satires, Sundance has something for everyone, with names such as Sigourney Weaver and Jesse Eisenberg. We recommend 892, Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, and The Worst Person in the World.

Here’s 7 Must-See Festival FilmsYou can Watch Stream at Home

892

The movie 892 stars John Boyega, Nicole Beharie, Connie Britton, and Michael K. Williams in one of his final performances. As a Marine veteran struggling to reintegrate into civilian life, Boyega plays a role based on true events. Financially stranded and facing homelessness, he decides to take extreme measures to get funds – he walks into a bank and claims to have a bomb. Call Jane The film Call Jane tells the story of the Jane Collective, an underground organization in Chicago that helped women obtain abortions in the 1960s when the procedure was still illegal. The cast of the film includes Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Chris Messina, Kate Mara, and Wunmi Mosaku. Phyllis Nagy wrote and directed Carol, which starred Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara. Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul Regina King and Sterling K. Brown star in Daniel Kaluuya’s Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, about a disgraced Southern Baptist megachurch pastor and his wife who are trying to pick up the pieces after a major scandal causes the pastor to fall from grace. Fan of The Righteous Gemstones will love this satirical mockumentary that tackles for-profit religion. Dual Sarah, a terminally ill woman who clones herself to save her family, is portrayed by Karen Gillan. After she makes a miraculous recovery, she faces a new dilemma – she and her clone must now fight to the death in a court-ordered battle, as they cannot exist simultaneously. The film also stars Aaron Paul and Jesse Eisenberg. Emily the Criminal Emily (the criminal) is portrayed by Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal. An indebted woman gets sucked into the criminal underworld of Los Angeles when she falls for a credit card scam. Plaza produced the project and co-starred with Gina Gershon, Theo Rossi, and Jonathan Avigdori. Fresh Director Adam McKay produced Fresh, the story of a young woman battling her new boyfriend’s “unusual appetites.” Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones star in the movie. And if you miss it at Sundance, it will be available on Hulu on March 4 if you missed it at Sundance. When You Finish Saving the World Emilia Moore and Finn Wolfhard star in Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut, produced by Emma Stone. The two play Evelyn and Ziggy, a mother and son who each try to replace the other with someone else – Evelyn tries to parent a teenager at the shelter she works at, while Ziggy attempts to attract a girl in his school. Eisenberg’s audio drama of the same name is the inspiration for A24’s family drama.

