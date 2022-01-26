Entertainment
Hudson Madsen, Son of actor Michael Madsen Dies at 26
Hudson Madsen, son of actor Michael Madsen, reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Hawaii. Since August of the year 2019, the actor’s late son lived in Wahiawa with his wife, who he married in July of 2018. Hudson is also the godson of Quentin Tarantino, a frequent collaborator of Michael.
Michael Madsen, 63, has appeared in several films by Oscar-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, 58. He is known for his 1992 film Reservoir Dogs and the 2004 film Kill Bill: Volume 1. As well as Free Willy. His wife, actress DeAnna Madsen, and he have two sons, Calvin and Luke. In addition to Christian, 31, and MAX, 27, he is also the father of Jeannine Bisignano.
Michael Madsen’s son Hudson dies
According to the Honolulu medical examiner, the 26-year-old died of a self-inflicted gunshot on Oahu. There is no word yet on the date of death. According to a spokeswoman for the Department of the Medical Examiner in Honolulu, “I can confirm Hudson Lee Madsen, 26, died of a gunshot wound to the head in a suicide on Oahu.”
Hudson’s mother, DeAnna, is traveling to Hawaii to deal with the tragedy, according to a source. According to The Sun, the family provided a statement to The Blast, in which they mourned the loss of their young child. In Hudson’s obituary, the statement reads, ”We are heartbroken and devastated by his loss.” We will remember and cherish his memory for a lifetime.”