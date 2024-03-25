Springfield’s Rhea Ripley Gets Cheeky With Nia Jax

(CTN News) – On Saturday (March 23), Rhea Ripley successfully defended her WWE Women’s Championship title at a WWE live event in Springfield, IL, where she won a triple threat match against former tag team champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at the Road to WrestleMania.

At the same time as Rhea Ripley savoured the fruits of victory, Jax was left with a greater than bitter taste in her mouth after a bitter defeat.

In this video, Jax, who often delights in rubbing her posterior in the faces of her opponents, gets a taste of her own medicine, courtesy of Mami, who takes great pleasure in doing so.

A full moon lay above Springfield as Rhea Ripley slipped up her wrestling gear and revealed a full moon hovering over Springfield as she traversed up the pole in her wrestling gear as Jax sat stifled in the corner of the ring.

The moment she had finished smothering Jax with her back, she had backed up into a corner as quickly as possible and backed into it full force.

In response to Rhea Ripley move, Jax, furious and ready to strike, stood up furious and ready. However, it was also to no avail, as Ripley’s might (and her rump) were too much for Jax and Baszler to overcome.

There are also a few videos that are being shared on social media sites that show the devastating maneuver in slow motion, as an alternative to the original video that was posted.

When Ripley charges into Jax with his buttocks first, he strikes him in the head and groin with a heavy blow to the head that causes Rhea Ripley to knock Jax’s head back.

As she is smothering Jax with a vicious bottom wiggle, you can see Jax’s head whipping violently from side to side as he is smothered by her. As she is smothering Jax, you can see his head whipping violently from side to side as well.

