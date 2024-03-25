‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Opens To Positive Reviews

(CTN News) – In March of 2024, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire dominated the box office in North American theatres for the entire weekend following its release.

According to Variety, the newly released movie managed to exceed all expectations when it comes to the success it had with regard to the critical and commercial success it garnered.

When the movie was released in 4,345 Ghostbusters theaters across the country in the fall of 2018, this latest installment in Sony’s supernatural comedy franchise generated a revenue of $45.2 million at its North American debut.

As a matter of fact, earlier this week it was expected that Frozen Empire would top out at $42 million. However, the estimates were revised up after Sunday’s performance, which exceeded everyone’s expectations.

There were $16.4 million in box office receipts from 25 markets, making this film the highest grossing film in history for a global start of $61 million in the international box office.

While domestic ticket sales for Ghostbusters: Afterlife are ahead of Ghostbusters: The Game, it is a mere margin over its predecessor from 2021.

There is no doubt that the prequel was able to kick off its release with a solid success of $44 million considering that the box office was recovering from the pandemic Ghostbusters of that time when this film was released.

This shows that despite being more than 30 years old, the franchise hasn’t broadened its audience beyond its core audience of fans of the business of busting ghosts and is focused entirely on retaining its core audience.

