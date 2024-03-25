Connect with us

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' Opens To Positive Reviews
Blake Lively Apologizes For Insensitive Joke About Kate Middleton

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake And J. Cole On Future And Metro Boomin's New Song

Norissa Valdez Nude: All the Leaked Information About Norissa Valdez Onlyfans.com

'X-Men 97' Follows Up On The Beloved Animated Series: TV Review

Fantasia Barrino, Usher Honored At The 55th NAACP Image Awards

Justin Bieber's Frustration Affects Hailey Bieber's Motherhood Plans

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce On Their Tour Break: 'They're Focused On Rest'

Watch Oscar 2024's Oops Moment

Billie Eilish Breaks The Oscar Record After 87 Years

Emmy Blunt's Oscars Red Carpet Appearance Breaks The Silence

Miss World 2024: Krystyna Pyszková Of The Czech Republic

Catch the Wave: Dive into the Latest ibomma Telugu Movies

Eternal Sunshine Is Ariana Grande's Best Project To Date

Drake Bell Claims Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck Abused Him As a Child Actor

'The Idea Of You' Trailer: Anne Hathaway Falls For Nicholas Galitzine In Harry Styles-Inspired Romance

Nick Swardson Blames 'f---ing Brain Diarrhea' On Alcohol, Edibles, And High Altitude

'Lala Kent' Shares Hilarious Video With Daughter After Pregnancy Announcement

“Dune: Part 2” Opened To Strong Performances In North America

Karol G's Private Plane Makes An Emergency Landing

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

14 seconds ago

on

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' Opens To Positive Reviews

(CTN News) – In March of 2024, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire dominated the box office in North American theatres for the entire weekend following its release.

According to Variety, the newly released movie managed to exceed all expectations when it comes to the success it had with regard to the critical and commercial success it garnered.

When the movie was released in 4,345 Ghostbusters theaters across the country in the fall of 2018, this latest installment in Sony’s supernatural comedy franchise generated a revenue of $45.2 million at its North American debut.

As a matter of fact, earlier this week it was expected that Frozen Empire would top out at $42 million. However, the estimates were revised up after Sunday’s performance, which exceeded everyone’s expectations.

There were $16.4 million in box office receipts from 25 markets, making this film the highest grossing film in history for a global start of $61 million in the international box office.

While domestic ticket sales for Ghostbusters: Afterlife are ahead of Ghostbusters: The Game, it is a mere margin over its predecessor from 2021.

There is no doubt that the prequel was able to kick off its release with a solid success of $44 million considering that the box office was recovering from the pandemic Ghostbusters of that time when this film was released.

This shows that despite being more than 30 years old, the franchise hasn’t broadened its audience beyond its core audience of fans of the business of busting ghosts and is focused entirely on retaining its core audience.

