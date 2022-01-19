Gaspard Ulliel, ‘Moon Knight’ Actor Dies After a Skiing Accident at the Age of 37

Gaspard Ulliel, a well-known French actor, has been killed in a skiing accident in the Alps, according to reports. At the time of his death, the actor was set to appear in Marvel’s highly anticipated Moon Knight series. Following the tragic news, many prominent personalities from the film industry, as well as fans, took to social media to pay him a tribute.

Moon Knight star Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37

As reported by AP, Ulliel’s agent confirmed that the actor died after meeting with a skiing accident in the Alps on Wednesday. During Tuesday’s accident at Savoie’s Rosiere ski area, the actor was hospitalized, according to Savoie’s prosecutor. No further details were released.

French broadcaster France Bleu reported that Marvel’s Moon Knight star was being treated for a skull injury he sustained after colliding with another skier while crossing the slopes. The other skier did not require hospital treatment. Due to the hardened snow, the mountain police service, which serves the accident site, has conducted five to six rescues a day.

More on Gaspard Ulliel

In addition to A Very Long Engagement, Hannibal Rising, The Princess of Montpensier, Saint Laurent, and To the Ends of the World, the actor has produced many other notable works. Bleu de Chanel was also his fragrance.

Netizens tweeted a tribute to the late actor, writing, “A truly shocking loss for the industry.”. Losing someone so young is beyond tragic. Gaspard Ulliel will be remembered for his contributions to contemporary art forever. A netizen tweeted, ”I can’t believe what’s happening.” Gaspard Ulliel’s heartbreaking performance makes ‘It’s Only the End of the World’ one of my favorite movies.

Incredibly tragic news: Farewell to the talented and beautiful, Gaspard Ulliel, who passed away at the age of just 37 following ski accident. Such a great talent, full of elegance and grace. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/xidsENsngW — Dame Angela Lansbury News 😷 (@_AngelaLansbury) January 19, 2022

now these pictures (that we were freaking out the other day) will make us cry now. rip gaspard ulliel.☹️ pic.twitter.com/d0wV8CUd7X — lara (@belovedlecter) January 19, 2022

