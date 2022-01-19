Connect with us

Entertainment Trending News

Gaspard Ulliel, 'Moon Knight' Actor Dies After a Skiing Accident at the Age of 37
Advertisement

Entertainment Trending News

Mac Miller Fans Pay Emotional Tribute on his 30th Birthday Anniversary

Entertainment Trending News

How I Met Your Father Pays Tribute to HIMYM Narrator Bob Saget

Entertainment Trending News

How I Met Your Father Streaming: Where to Watch It?

Entertainment Trending News

How I Met Your Father Twitter Review: Ardent Fans Hope for A Promising Start

Entertainment Trending News

When We Were Young Festival 2022: How Can I Buy Tickets?

Entertainment Trending News

When We Were Young Festival 2022: Ticket Price, Lineup, and More

Entertainment Trending News

Andre Leon Talley - What was Andre Leon Talley’s Cause of Death?

Entertainment Trending News

Andre Leon Talley, an Influential Fashion Journalist, Dies at 73

Entertainment Trending News

Jim Carrey Celebrates His 60th Birthday With Hilarious Video

Entertainment

Gaspard Ulliel, ‘Moon Knight’ Actor Dies After a Skiing Accident at the Age of 37

Published

32 mins ago

on

Gaspard Ulliel

Gaspard Ulliel, a well-known French actor, has been killed in a skiing accident in the Alps, according to reports. At the time of his death, the actor was set to appear in Marvel’s highly anticipated Moon Knight series. Following the tragic news, many prominent personalities from the film industry, as well as fans, took to social media to pay him a tribute.

Must Read:

Moon Knight star Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37

As reported by AP, Ulliel’s agent confirmed that the actor died after meeting with a skiing accident in the Alps on Wednesday. During Tuesday’s accident at Savoie’s Rosiere ski area, the actor was hospitalized, according to Savoie’s prosecutor. No further details were released.

French broadcaster France Bleu reported that Marvel’s Moon Knight star was being treated for a skull injury he sustained after colliding with another skier while crossing the slopes. The other skier did not require hospital treatment. Due to the hardened snow, the mountain police service, which serves the accident site, has conducted five to six rescues a day.

More on Gaspard Ulliel

In addition to A Very Long Engagement, Hannibal Rising, The Princess of Montpensier, Saint Laurent, and To the Ends of the World, the actor has produced many other notable works. Bleu de Chanel was also his fragrance.

Netizens tweeted a tribute to the late actor, writing, “A truly shocking loss for the industry.”. Losing someone so young is beyond tragic. Gaspard Ulliel will be remembered for his contributions to contemporary art forever. A netizen tweeted, ”I can’t believe what’s happening.” Gaspard Ulliel’s heartbreaking performance makes ‘It’s Only the End of the World’ one of my favorite movies.

Also Check:

Rolling 1,000 km for Charity – ChiangRai to Pattaya

 

 

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?