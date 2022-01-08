My Hero Academia Season 6 Release Date & Trailer

Even though the world may be in disarray, we can still look forward to more episodes of My Hero Academia. A sixth season of the highly popular anime, based on K*hei Horikoshi’s manga series of the same name, will premiere in 2022. There will be an all-out war between the Heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front in the upcoming season, which will follow the “Paranormal Liberation War” arc from chapters 253-306 in the manga. Following a somewhat tumultuous fifth season, this is the most celebrated arc thus far in the ongoing manga. Here is everything we know so far about My Hero Academia Season 6, including the release date and trailer…

My Hero Academia Season 6 Release Date

The next season of My Hero Academia will premiere in fall 2022, which is still quite a few years away. Jump Festa is an exposition and celebration of all things manga and anime that took place in December. A more specific release date was not announced with the Jump Festa announcement, however, The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine recently featured My Hero Academia on its cover with the more specific release date of October 2022.

“My Hero Academia” season 6 anime adaptation, by Kouhei Horikoshi, will be on air from October, 2022. pic.twitter.com/slZ9haqrgf — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) December 16, 2021

My Hero Academia Season 6 Trailer

At Jump Festa, My Hero Academia also released a Season 6 trailer. Following Season 5’s relative calm before the storm, this short trailer teases the war to come. The arc “Paranormal Liberation War” culminates all that has gone before and includes some legendary battles and heartbreaking angst. Take a look at the trailer My Hero Academia Season 6 below…

My Hero Academia has so far been produced by Toho and Bones in either subtitled or dubbed formats on FunimationAs the series begins, the teenage protagonist Izuku “Deku” Midoriya, who has always dreamed of being a hero with superpowers, is gifted superpowers by the celebrated hero All Might. UA High School, the nation’s top Hero Academy, is where he begins his training.

This is just the beginning. As a result of a merger with the Meta Liberation Army, the League of Villains has become the Paranormal Liberation Front. At the end of Season 5, Class 1A looked over a cliff at a city filled with villains. A major incident that will shake superhuman society will finally occur in October 2022.

