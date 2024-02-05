Redman, Jennifer Lopez, And Latto Team Up For SNL’s ‘This Is Me Now’

(CTN News) – I am pleased to announce that Jennifer Lopez made her fifth appearance as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, February 3.

Jennifer Lopez’s performed some songs from her upcoming album This Is Me Now. The album will be accompanied by a film available exclusively on Amazon.

There was an insight into Jennifer Lopez’s lead single from the new album,

Can’t Get Enough. This included a taste of her theatrics along with her insight. As she jived to the beat, dressed in black and white, with dancers enlisting their help to celebrate the wedding bash, she was dressed in a very elegant way as she danced to the beat.

No doubt, the song that bears the artist’s name was greatly influenced by her romance with Ben Affleck, which is one of the most significant influences in the composition of the song.

It was a surprising turn of events that, midway through the show when Latto joined forces with Jennifer Lopez, the audience jumped to Latto’s grand entrance. He appeared in the front row.

The appearance of Latto on the show may have been short, but she didn’t miss a beat as she grooved along to the 54-year-old singer’s lead single throughout her time on the show.

As a result of the performance, other rappers made surprise appearances, followed by Jennifer Lopez by the alluring entrance of the American DJ Redman. Redman added another verse to the hit single Can’t Get Enough as a result of the performance.

