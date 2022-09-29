Queen Charlotte, Netflix Is Officially Releasing A Prequel To Its Popular Series

(CTN News) – “Bridgerton” is back! “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” is Netflix’s first spinoff from its wildly popular period drama, and the streamer gave fans an exclusive first look at the series over the weekend at its TUDUM global fan event.

Who Is Queen Charlotte?

As Queen of Great Britain and Ireland, Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz married King George III on 8 September 1761 and served until.

The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland was formed on 1 January 1801, following which she served as Queen of Great Britain and Ireland until her death in 1818.

The Grio previously reported that a spinoff based on Queen Charlotte, the fan favorite character of “Bridgerton”, has been in the works for quite some time.

In addition to showrooming, writing, and producing, Shonda Rhimes also served as executive producer. Although all that’s known about the series until now is its announcement and casting, fans have now gotten a glimpse of its star and other details.

It is worth noting that there is a series called “Queen Charlotte in her Youth” that is set years before the events of “Bridgerton.

” This series focuses on Queen Charlotte in her early years before her rise to power and prominence. “This next prequel will tell the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George led to the creation of a world.

The characters in Bridgerton inherit, as well as how society changed during that time that led to both of these events occurring,” according to the official logline for the show.

India Amarteifio plays a young Queen Charlotte in the prequel, Michelle Fairley plays a teenage Princess Augusta in the prequel.

Corey Mylchreest appears as a young King George in the prequel, and Arsema Thomas appears as a teenage Agatha Danbury in the prequel. There are three repeat performances from the main series in the prequel.

These include Golda Rosheuvel who portrays Queen Charlotte, Adjoa Andoh who portrays Lady Agatha Danbury and Ruth Gemmell who portrays Lady Violet Bridgerton.

The clip that dropped over the weekend wastes no time in teasing the love story that is unfolding between Charlotte and King George. This is while they are still in their early teens.

A young man who is not who he appears to be tries to get the attention of young Charlotte while attempting to climb the palace walls. However, he is not who he appears to be.

As a result of this, his position in the ton is somewhat surprising. Here is a short video clip that you should check out.

