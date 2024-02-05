Connect with us

Business

Credit Suisse Collapse: Former Swiss Finance Minister Defends Role
Advertisement

Business

Cisco Plans To Cut Thousands Of Jobs

Business

Alibaba Revival: $200 Million Insider Bet, Massive Buybacks

Business

'Amazon Steers Customers To Higher-Priced Items,' Lawsuit Claims

Business

The Stock Price Of 23andMe Could Be Revived By Splitting The Company

Business

Shares Of ARM Soar As AI-Driven Boom Boosts Growth Prospects

Business

Q3 Results For SoftBank's Vision Fund Show a $3.6 Billion Gain

Business

Bitcoin Is Trading At Its Highest Level In Almost a Month, Over $45,000

Business

5 Tips for Managing Your Finances If You Have Lost Your Job

Business

Uber Announces First Annual Profit As a Limited Company

Business

Bitcoin ETF Joins Top 5 US ETPs By Capital Inflows

Business

Coinbase Says Americans Could Have Saved $74 Billion On Credit Card Fees

Business

Alibaba's Dubai Pavilion Promotes UAE-Made Products

Business

Amazon Is Cutting Hundreds Of Jobs In The Health Care Sector

Business

The Role of Microlearning in Customer Training Strategies

Business

The Kroger CFO Leaves Amid Uncertainty Over The Albertsons Merger

Business

Novartis Agrees To Buy MorphoSys For $2.9 Billion, Sending Stock Up 56%

Business

DocuSign Will Lay Off Approximately 440 Workers, Or 6% Of Its Workforce

Business

Alibaba's DingTalk Launches 3D Messaging App For Vision Pro

Business

LinkedIn's New Feature Encourages Users To Connect With Their Networks

Business

Credit Suisse Collapse: Former Swiss Finance Minister Defends Role

Published

5 days ago

on

Credit Suisse Collapse: Former Swiss Finance Minister Defends Role

(CTN News) – Credit Suisse was never realistically nationalized, according to former Swiss finance minister Ueli Maurer, quoted in the Swiss newspaper Sonntags Zeitung defending his response to the Swiss banking crisis.

There is a possibility that the state would suddenly have to run a globally active bank that is dirty in every corner of the world and deeply involved in legal cases. How would that work?” Maurer asked of a possible option the central bank has been reported as favoring.

As a result of Maurer’s hands-off approach to Credit Suisse in the lead up to the Swiss bank’s demise in December 2022, he has been criticized for saying it simply needed to be left alone for a year or two before it collapsed.

In June last year, UBS acquired Credit Suisse to form the largest Swiss banking and wealth management company in the world with a balance sheet of $1.6 trillion.

As Maurer said, “There was a chance that Credit Suisse could have handled the problem on its own,” he explained that a bank’s responsibility lies first with its management, then with the board of directors, then with its auditors, then with its financial regulator, and finally with the Swiss National Bank.

It is not likely that UBS would have faced bankruptcy in the near future and, in fact, “they got a great deal from UBS”, said Maurer, who was finance minister until the end of 2022.

“The bank (Credit Suisse) had such a large amount of equity that it was clearly evident that third parties were interested in acquiring the company,” he said.

Furthermore, Maurer also stated that he still wishes for Switzerland to have two large banks, but that the best solution would be for UBS to take over the bank in its entirety.

As a result, he said, he did not believe it would have been better for Credit Suisse to remain independent in this situation and with such a complicated history.”

SEE ALSO:

Coinbase Has Officially Discontinued Support For Bitcoin SV

By 2025, Bitcoin Will Reach $100,000, According To a Prediction.

Alibaba Gauges Interest In Brick-And-Mortar Businesses
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies