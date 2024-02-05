Connect with us

Usher Reveals A Key Part Of His Performance During The Super Bowl
Usher Reveals A Key Part Of His Performance During The Super Bowl

Published

5 days ago

on

Usher Reveals A Key Part Of His Performance During The Super Bowl

(CTN News) – It is Usher’s first time performing at The Super Bowl in 2024, and he is excited about his performance, revealing that he wants to pay tribute to all of the Black artists who opened the doors for him to be successful.

During a conversation with Good Morning America on Friday, Usher OMG singer stated that it was important to recognize what our country has represented for African American artists, since at some point in the history of African American artists, we were required to cook before we could perform in front of an audience.

As they went over to the next state for the same purpose, they feared for their lives, as they went through the same door they left through, they were at risk of their lives as they went through the same door as they left.

It is going to be a problem for me if I enter the building from the front door with this one.” he said further.

Additionally, in the interview, the singer gave praise to his support system, which has been a constant source of support during his time as a member of the Usher family.

Aside from that, he further stated, “I didn’t start working where I am now, and certainly didn’t achieve the position I am in by myself.”

He concluded by saying that he carried the memories of the Usher people who were a part of it throughout his career wherever he went.

In this regard, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to all of my fans, all of my family, and anyone who may have felt forgotten; they have not been forgotten.”

When I walk on that stage that evening, it is without a doubt that you will be right behind me as I go forward in my journey. In the words of her mother, “I will not let you go.”.

Furthermore, Usher has also been preparing for his Super Bowl VIII halftime show on Sunday, February 11, as he prepares to perform on the stage during that particular show and welcomes the crowd to the stadium.

SEE ALSO:

Hollywood Actor Carl Weathers Dies at Age 76

Moviesda 2024 – Your Ultimate Destination for HD Tamil Films!”

Spotify Named Annural Khalid Pakistan’s First Female RADAR Artist Of 2024
