Euphoria Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date & Time
Euphoria Season 2 Episode 3

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 3 – Zendaya-starring teen drama Euphoria season 2 has been making the rounds on the Internet ever since it was announced. The second season of the show has attracted a lot of audiences and generated a lot of buzzes online. Now that Season 2 Episode 3 is on its way, fans are eager to learn more about the upcoming episode and when it will be available to stream online. The cult-favorite high school drama’s second season, featuring eight episodes, premiered on 9th January 2022.

The finale of episode 2 offered a preview of how the new season will explore the fraying of relationships. She’s doing a poor job of hiding that she’s fallen off of sobriety, and it looks like she’s setting up a business opportunity on someone’s doorstep.

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

Euphoria’s season 2 episode 3 will air on HBO on January 23, 2022, at 9 pm ET. There are eight episodes in Season 2 of the teen drama with lengths ranging from 48 to 65 minutes. Each week, a new episode airs on the channel on Sundays.

Where to stream Euphoria Season 2 Episode 3 online?

There have been speculations about how fans can tune in to watch the episodes of the famous teen drama. To watch season 2 episode 3 of the series, cable subscribers can tune in to HBO at the date and time given above. Aside from this, people without a cable connection can stream the new episode on HBO Max. The latest episode will also be available on VOD platforms like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu the day after it airs on television.

Euphoria season 2 episodes

Euphoria season 2 will have eight episodes (just like season 1). Although HBO has not released a schedule, it is likely that the show will debut on subsequent Sunday nights at 9 pm ET (though HBO is known to skip weeks for holidays).

  • Euphoria season 2 episode 1: Jan. 9, 2022
  • Euphoria season 2 episode 2: Jan. 16, 2022
  • Euphoria season 2 episode 3: Jan. 23, 2022
  • Euphoria season 2 episode 4: Jan. 30, 2022
  • Euphoria season 2 episode 5: Feb. 6, 2022
  • Euphoria season 2 episode 6: Feb. 13, 2022
  • Euphoria season 2 episode 7: Feb. 20, 2022
  • Euphoria season 2 episode 8: Feb. 27, 2022

