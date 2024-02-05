‘Midnights’ Win At The Grammys 2024 To Make Taylor Swift History

Connect with us

(CTN News) – During the 2024 Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift will make history again as she takes home the Award for Album of the Year for Midnight, which she won earlier this year.

To the uninitiated, the global music icon had previously won the same award for her three highly acclaimed albums Fearless, 1989, and Folklore, all of which have received an impressive amount of critical acclaim.

It will be the first time the musician will be the first person in the history of the Grammy Awards to receive this particular milestone award for her tenth studio album if she wins the same award for her tenth studio album.

Earlier this month, PR expert Kieran Elsby told The Mirror that Swift is rumored to be up for the most prestigious trophies at the star-studded night of the upcoming Grammy Awards, which are scheduled to take place on January 28th.

“Such as Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, who continuously deliver excellent work and are always making headlines. They will most likely win multiple awards each, making them strong contenders for the awards.”, he shared.

The 34-year-old singer received two nominations in addition to her Album of the Year nomination, which included nominations for Song of the Year and Record of the Year as well as six other categories in addition to Album of the Year.

There will be a ceremony for the 66th Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles tonight, February 4, as part of the annual Grammy Awards ceremony held in the city.

The event is expected to feature performances by A-list artists from the music industry, including SZA, Joni Mitchell, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Burna Boy, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, and U2.

