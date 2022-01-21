CIA Dismisses Havana Syndrome Report as Foreign Interference

Havana syndrome – The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), according to AP, ruled out the possibility of US diplomats being attacked by microwaves or other forms of directed energy on Thursday. It is unlikely that Russia or another foreign adversary was directly involved in the secret attack on US diplomats and military personnel, according to the news agency. It has been alleged that Russia and other countries were involved in the “secret” attacks since 2016. According to the report, the New York Times and Politico interviewed US diplomats posted in Cuba who had experienced a strange brain disease.

Symptoms of Havana syndrome

There are reports that nearly a hundred US and Canadian officials working in Havana have complained of headaches and possible brain damage after hearing high-pitched sounds. Investigators reviewed hundreds of reported cases involving US diplomats, intelligence agents, and military personnel. Investigators said they all complained of headaches, dizziness, nausea, and other symptoms consistent with traumatic brain injuries. According to a CIA official, who was not authorized to speak to the media, investigators did not find any evidence linking Russia and other countries to the alleged attack. Nonetheless, a few dozen cases remain unresolved and remain under investigation. According to the official, a foreign adversary has not been ruled out in those cases.

CIA’s Revolt Within its Workforce, Says Lawyer

In a statement released Thursday, CIA Director William Burn said, “While we’ve reached some significant interim findings, we’re not done. We will continue to investigate these incidents and provide access to world-class care for those who need it.” In the meantime, Mark Zaid, a Washington lawyer representing more than 15 officers, said the CIA is finding it tough to send officers to other countries for fear of attacks from Russia and other countries. In a statement, Zaid said there was no specific conclusion that pointed to a specific culprit or weapon. “This interim report was premature and unnecessary.”

