The CBS Sunday Morning Show features “Liza Minnelli”

Today, CBS Sunday Morning reporter Jane Pauley conducted an interview with Liza Minnelli. She discussed her famous parents, her legacy, collaborators throughout her career, awards, and inspirations. On the special, Liza herself sings and Michael Feinstein, Minnelli’s “best friend” and confidant, plays the piano. “Do you realize that you have reached the status of a legend now?” Jane Pauley asks.

After considering for a moment, she says, “No, I have to be told a lot. I have some excellent people around me. The most critical thing is being able to recognize someone else’s talent.”

According to him, Minnelli understands human nature better than anyone else I’ve ever known. That’s one of the things that make her so extraordinary.

Her performance clips include clips from Cabaret, New York, New York, the Dangerous Christmas of Red Riding Hood, Flora the Red Menace, Liza with a Z, and more. Liza Minnelli has achieved legendary status in multiple fields of entertainment and is one of the few entertainers to receive Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards throughout her career. She made her Broadway debut in 1965 with Flora the Red Menace and won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, becoming the youngest ever winner.

She rose to international stardom with the Emmy Award-winning TV special Liza with a Z (1972) and her performance as Sally Bowles in Cabaret (1972), for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress. Her dramatic performance was nominated for an Academy Award in 1969. Additionally, he has been nominated for Golden Globe awards for his performances in Lucky Lady (1975), New York, New York (1977) and Arthur (1981).

On several occasions, she returned to the Broadway stage. In 1974, she received a Special Tony Award for her three-week engagement at the Winter Garden Theatre. She won her second Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 1977 for her role in the musical The Act, was Tony-nominated for her performance in the musical The Rink, and won the 2009 Tony Award for Best Special Theatrical Event for her show Liza’s at The Palace.

Since the late 1970s, Liza Minnelli’s work has primarily focused on concert tours and nightclub performances. As a pianist, she gave highly acclaimed performances at Carnegie Hall in 1979 and 1987, and at Radio City Music Hall in 1991 and 1992. While on tour with Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. in the late 1980s, Liza performed with them as Frank, Liza & Sammy: The Ultimate Event.

