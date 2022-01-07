Women Of The Movement Review – Cast, Release Date, and more

Women Of The Movement Review: Emmett Till, the 14-year-old Black boy brutally murdered in a racially motivated crime in the Jim Crow era U.S.A, is hardly obscure in his tragic story. This story remains irresistible to storytellers of all stripes despite the cruelty of his death and the judicial travesty that followed.‘Women of the Movement‘ is a new anthology series on ABC. The drama purports to focus on Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren), who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son, and it’s a worthwhile challenge. Despite how well-covered Till’s death has been, his mother’s story isn’t as well known. Despite Women of the Movement’s ambitious nature, it’s a missed opportunity as a story told without a singular, authoritative voice.

During the summer of 1955, Emmett Till was killed just days after he left Chicago to visit relatives in Mississippi. A white woman was allegedly flirting with him, his “crime”.His body was dumped into the Tallahatchie River after he was tortured and killed at night In the aftermath of the murder, the Civil Rights Movement was sparked.

When is the release date for Women of the Movement?

The two-hour premiere of Women of the Movement will air on ABC on Thursday, January 6, Jan. 13, and Jan. 20. at 8 p.m. eastern time. You can also watch it on Hulu. The limited series will consist of six episodes, released in three installments (via ABC).

Who is in the cast of Women of the Movement?

Cast members for ‘Women of the Movement’ include longtime actors, Broadway stars, and newcomers. Adrienne Warren portrays Emmet Till’s mother in Mamie Till-Mobley. Her Broadway performance in the starring role of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” which followed roles in “Bring It On: The Musical” and “Shuffle Along,” earned her a Tony nomination. Previously, she played one episode of roles, but ‘Women of the Movement’ will be her first series lead. Cedric Joe (“Space Jam: A New Legacy”) will play Emmett Till, and Ray Fisher will portray Gene Mobley, Mamie’s second husband.

Watch the trailer of ABC’S ‘Women of the Movement’

