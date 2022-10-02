Halloween; How should I Watch The ‘Halloween’ Movies?

Connect with us

How should I Watch The 'Halloween' Movies?

(CTN News) _ In 1978, the horror classic Halloween was released for the first time, introducing the world to one of cinema’s most frightening boogeymen, the un-killable Michael Myers.

It may be helpful to catch up on the story so far as the franchise prepares to release its 13th installment, “Ends.”

In the case of the “Halloween” franchise, however, that is not as straightforward as you might expect.

  • “Halloween” (1978)
  • “Halloween II” (1981)
  • “ III: Season of the Witch” (1982)
  • “4: The Return of Michael Myers” (1988)
  • “5: The Revenge of Michael Myers” (1989)
  • “: The Curse of Michael Myers” (1995)
  • “H20: 20 Years Later” (1998)
  • : Resurrection” (2002)
  • “Halloween” (2007)
  • “II” (2009)
  • “Halloween(2018)
  • “ Kills” (2021)
  • “Ends” (2022)

Even though this is the order in which the films were released, it is not the order in which you should watch them – especially if you want the story to make sense.

Key differences: Movies 4-6 in this timeline do not feature franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis or her character Laurie Strode.

There are a number of new characters introduced in these episodes, including Laurie’s young daughter, Jamie Lloyd.

Spoiler-free overview: Beginning with the events of the first film, Michael Myers terrorizes the town of Haddonfield, Illinois, for approximately 20 years.

Trivia: Despite being widely panned, “Curse” was re-released in a much mythologized “Producer’s Cut,” which existed in bootlegs for decades before being officially released in 2014.
Paul Rudd, who will be known for his role in “Ant Man,” also stars in the film.

‘H20’ timeline

Movies in order:

As a result of the release of “Halloween” (1978); ” II” (1981); “H20”; and “Resurrection”

Key differences: The sequels included in this timeline are only sequels to the first two “Halloween” films. All four of these films feature Jamie Lee Curtis.

Spoiler-free overview: Curtis’ Laurie Strode escapes death one Halloween night.
Laurie faked her own death and relocated to California 20 years later, where she meets Michael face-to-face.
Trivia: As a result of a contract stipulation, “Resurrection” and Curtis’ appearance were created.
Curtis had believed that “H20” would conclude the series.
Producer Moustapha Akkad, however, had other plans.
Curtis didn’t want to be in the much-disliked “Resurrection.”
