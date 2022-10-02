Halloween; How should I Watch The ‘Halloween’ Movies?

In the case of the “ Halloween ” franchise, however, that is not as straightforward as you might expect.

It may be helpful to catch up on the story so far as the franchise prepares to release its 13th installment, “Ends.”

(CTN News) _ In 1978, the horror classic Halloween was released for the first time, introducing the world to one of cinema’s most frightening boogeymen, the un-killable Michael Myers.

“Halloween” (1978)

“Halloween II” (1981)

“ III: Season of the Witch” (1982)

“4: The Return of Michael Myers” (1988)

“5: The Revenge of Michael Myers” (1989)

“: The Curse of Michael Myers” (1995)

“H20: 20 Years Later” (1998)

: Resurrection” (2002)

“Halloween” (2007)

“II” (2009)

“Halloween(2018)

“ Kills” (2021)

“Ends” (2022)

Even though this is the order in which the films were released, it is not the order in which you should watch them – especially if you want the story to make sense.

Key differences: Movies 4-6 in this timeline do not feature franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis or her character Laurie Strode.

There are a number of new characters introduced in these episodes, including Laurie’s young daughter, Jamie Lloyd.

Spoiler-free overview: Beginning with the events of the first film, Michael Myers terrorizes the town of Haddonfield, Illinois, for approximately 20 years.

Trivia: Despite being widely panned, “Curse” was re-released in a much mythologized “Producer’s Cut,” which existed in bootlegs for decades before being officially released in 2014.

Paul Rudd, who will be known for his role in “Ant Man,” also stars in the film.